With political temperatures rising and 2022 succession politics taking center stage, Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe and Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli held a crucial meeting with several MPs and governors from across the political divide.

The politicians, under the banner of Team Embrace Kenya that brings together female politicians supporting the handshake and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) convened at Atwoli’s Kajiado home.

Francis Atwoli and David Murathe hold crucial meeting with MPs and governor [Photos]

Among those who were in attendance were Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Homabay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga, her Wajir countepart Fatuma Gedi and Likoni MP Mishi Mboko.

Waiguru divulged that discussions at the meeting whose details remain scanty centered on women inclusion and representation in the BBI.

''Spent the afternoon with Katibu Atwoli and fellow women leaders where we discussed women inclusion & representation in the BBI including matters in agriculture, water, health. Later joined by Jubilee VC D Murathe. Thank you for always passionately supporting women & fighting for their inclusion,'' Governor Waiguru wrote.

Atwoli has emerged to be a key player in the 2022 succession politics, hosting delegations at his Kajiado home where reports indicate that key decisions on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession are being made.

Former Gatanga MP and Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe who is a frequent visitor at Atwoli’s home has also reinvented and positioned himself in the power matrix.

Delegations from across the political divide have been hosted by the CTU boss who has on severally occasions declared his unwavering support for Raila Odinga.

Among those who have been hosted by the trade unionist are Raila Odinga, Peter Kenneth, James Orengo, Eugene Wamalwa, Gideon Moi among others with reports indicating that discussions held centered on 2022 succession.