Tell Kenyans the job I took from you-Matiang'i answers DP Ruto

The tough-talking CS dismissed claims by Ruto that he took his job during a re-organization of the government by President Uhuru Kenyatta in Jubilee's second term and challenged the second in command to come out and tell Kenyans which job he exactly took from him.

Matiang'i told the press that despite DP and his allies provoking him, he has maintained his cool due to the respect he has for Uhuru and the clergy who have been advising him and the silence should not be taken for granted.

He noted that Ruto's provocation can only cause further strain in their working relationship at a time when the second in command has gone rogue, criticizing the same administration he leads.

"A number of my colleagues and I in Cabinet have been having conversations about the limit of this edict of collective responsibility. There are certain things we have avoided responding on because we respect certain offices."

"It now would appear others have gone out of it but still because we respect H.E. the President, we would like to consult further on when we can actually talk about those kinds of things," Matiang'i said.

The Interior CS noted that they too have the option of taking to the court of public opinion to engage DP Ruto and his troops in a mudslinging contest but have opted not to do so.

He added that at the right time, they will respond to the claims that are being made against them at an appropriate time.

“Keeping quiet when such reckless claims are made does not mean we have nothing to say, I have taken counsel from the clergy, leaders in the private sector and people who care for the future and stability of this country not to go in the wrong direction especially now during the elections,” Matiang'i said.

Ruto and his brigade have been picking fights with several CSs who have opted to stick with President Uhuru Kenyatta to the end.

Among those who have suffered the wrath of the UDA brigade are CSs Peter Munya (Agriculture), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and Matiang'i who the DP Ruto brigade have accused of engaging in politics.