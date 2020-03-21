Deputy President William Ruto has reportedly offered a lifeline to Dennis Itumbi and four other senior state officials who were axed from the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU) earlier this week.

Nation reports that the five whose positions were made redundant are officially headed to DP Ruto’s campaign team.

The publication reports that the five will operate from DP Ruto’s offices in a controversial arrangement as they are no longer state employees.

An insider who confided in the publication stated that the DP will retain the five from his deep pockets meaning the state will no longer pay for their services.

The five who were shown the door through a letter authored by the Public Service Commission are James Kinyua (events and branding), Eric Ng’eno (speech writing), Denis Itumbi (digital, innovation and diaspora communication), David Nzioka (events and branding) and John Ndolo (principal information officer in charge of digital strategies).

The five were reportedly told by DP Ruto to “ hang around” awaiting assignment of new duties by Dr. Korir Sing’oei, the man at the heart of DP Ruto’s 20222 strategy.

President's men read malice

It has since emerged that the five fell out with a number of President Kenyatta’s handlers such as Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita and former PSCU boss and the State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu.

The five were accused of lacking fidelity to State secrets and bringing the presidency into disrepute after some of them were caught up in shameful scandals such as the fake DP Ruto assassination letter that roped in Itumbi..

The president’s men read malice in the move by DP Ruto as it could be taken as a codded message the president had failed to reciprocate the good gesture of the five and their loyalty when they stood with him in the trenches.