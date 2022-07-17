Ruto donates Sh1M to families whose homes were razed by fire

During a rally in Banana area of Kiambaa, the area MP John Njuguna brought the issue up to the deputy president asking him to make come through with any form of help for the families who lost most of their properties in the fire.

“Mr Deputy president we make this appeal to you because you are the chief hustler, we have a community whose homes were razed down by a fire and by bad luck we lost an entire family, even if you send me there with 17 iron sheets, we will reach to them as we condole with the families,” said Njuguna.

DP Ruto in a campaign rally in Kiambu county on Saturday July, 16 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Responding to the appeal made by the lawmaker, the deputy president said the people of Kiambaa were wise in choosing the John Njuguna as their member of parliament urging the residents to re-elect him.

“I pray you people of Kiambaa be blessed, if you elected this son of a single mother to be your member of parliament then you will surely be blessed. On the issue of the Kiambaa fire pass by me I will hand you Sh1 million to give to the families, and those that lost their loved ones in the fire” said the deputy president.

The deputy president was on a tour in Kiambu to seek votes from the region after a prayer rally at the Nyayo stadium organized by the Pentecostal and Evangelical Clergy of Kenya where he said he was confident of victory of the polls which are less than 22 days away.

DP Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua during a prayer rally held at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday July 16, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The deputy president said should he form the next government he will not condone disrespect to the church.