RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Ruto donates Sh1M to families whose homes were razed by fire

Authors:

Amos Robi

The deputy president was in Kiambu after prayers at the Nyayo National Stadium

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto during campaigns at Undugu grounds in Lang'ata, Nairobi County on July 16, 2022
Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto during campaigns at Undugu grounds in Lang'ata, Nairobi County on July 16, 2022

Deputy President William Ruto has come to the rescue of families in Kiambaa whose homes were razed down by a Saturday morning fire.

Recommended articles

During a rally in Banana area of Kiambaa, the area MP John Njuguna brought the issue up to the deputy president asking him to make come through with any form of help for the families who lost most of their properties in the fire.

“Mr Deputy president we make this appeal to you because you are the chief hustler, we have a community whose homes were razed down by a fire and by bad luck we lost an entire family, even if you send me there with 17 iron sheets, we will reach to them as we condole with the families,” said Njuguna.

READ: Gachagua sparks debates after distributing chapatis in Kiambu

DP Ruto in a campaign rally in Kiambu county on Saturday July, 16 2022
DP Ruto in a campaign rally in Kiambu county on Saturday July, 16 2022 DP Ruto in a campaign rally in Kiambu county on Saturday July, 16 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Responding to the appeal made by the lawmaker, the deputy president said the people of Kiambaa were wise in choosing the John Njuguna as their member of parliament urging the residents to re-elect him.

“I pray you people of Kiambaa be blessed, if you elected this son of a single mother to be your member of parliament then you will surely be blessed. On the issue of the Kiambaa fire pass by me I will hand you Sh1 million to give to the families, and those that lost their loved ones in the fire” said the deputy president.

The deputy president was on a tour in Kiambu to seek votes from the region after a prayer rally at the Nyayo stadium organized by the Pentecostal and Evangelical Clergy of Kenya where he said he was confident of victory of the polls which are less than 22 days away.

READ: A look into the customized 6 wheeled Ruto branded truck

DP Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua during a prayer rally held at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday July 16, 2022
DP Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua during a prayer rally held at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday July 16, 2022 DP Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua during a prayer rally held at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday July 16, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The deputy president said should he form the next government he will not condone disrespect to the church.

“From where I stand, victory is already ours. Together with my running mate, we thank you for praying for us. With men and women of other faith, we will keep our nation away from practices that do not respect our God. We will actively promote the word of God in Kenya,” the deputy president said.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto donates Sh1M to families whose homes were razed by fire

Ruto donates Sh1M to families whose homes were razed by fire

Gachagua sparks debates after distributing chapatis in Kiambu

Gachagua sparks debates after distributing chapatis in Kiambu

Watch Raila’s reaction as Sifuna and Robert Alai engage in fist fight [Video]

Watch Raila’s reaction as Sifuna and Robert Alai engage in fist fight [Video]

Sonko reveals details of meeting with Raila, Karua and phone call with Uhuru

Sonko reveals details of meeting with Raila, Karua and phone call with Uhuru

Johnstone Muthama addresses reports of poor health after missing key DP Ruto events

Johnstone Muthama addresses reports of poor health after missing key DP Ruto events

A look into the customized 6 wheeled Ruto branded truck

A look into the customized 6 wheeled Ruto branded truck

Omanyala visa saga: DCI swings into action targeting top government officials in bribery allegations

Omanyala visa saga: DCI swings into action targeting top government officials in bribery allegations

This statement is an example of why Ruto and Gachagua will skip presidential debates-Moses Kuria

This statement is an example of why Ruto and Gachagua will skip presidential debates-Moses Kuria

Inside DP Ruto’s ultra-modern campaigns coordination and tallying centre

Inside DP Ruto’s ultra-modern campaigns coordination and tallying centre

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Video of Raila and Mbilia Bel dancing lights up the internet

Raila Odinga dances with Congolese Rhumba singer Mbilia Bel during an Azimio rally at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County on July 9, 2022

A look into the customized 6 wheeled Ruto branded truck

DP Ruto receives six wheeled customized vehicle in Karen

Prominent politicians dominate Raila's, Ruto's nomination lists

Politicians in 2022 party nomination lists: ODM Chair John Mbadi, Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru, Chama Cha Kazi founder Moses Kuria and Wiper Secretary-General Shakila Abdalla

Rigathi Gachagua flown to safety after chaos rock Meru rally [Video]

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi and Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua