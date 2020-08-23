Details have emerged of how President Uhuru Kenyatta outsmarted his deputy William Ruto, leaving him with only one option of finding a new political vehicle for his 2022 presidential ambition.

After the purge that targeted vocal Tanga Tanga MPs who were either kicked of various parliamentary and senate leadership, the president’s team focused their attention on DP Ruto’s allies within the party’s ranks.

Among those who found themselves on the chopping board is Mr. Joseph Mulili who has been a loyal ally to DP Ruto since their days in URP.

He was reportedly shown the door for allegedly “leaking crucial party information.”

William Ruto

Officials without powers and final blow

The final blow was when the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Management Committee (NMC) were reconstituted despite an uproar from the Tanga Tanga faction, effectively eliminating any “DP’s remnants”.

In some instances, the President’s men reduced some DP Ruto allies to party officials with no powers.

Such was the fate of Mr Nick Bore, Jubilee Party’s director of membership who operates from the party headquarters but who now lacks access to key information.

A well-placed party insider confided in the Sunday nation confirming that “Nicodemus Bore has the title but no power”.

“He has since been denied access to crucial membership data held at the Registrar of Political Parties domain. All these are efforts to ensure discipline and loyalty to the party leader.” Added the source.