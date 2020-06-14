Details have emerged of a secret meeting between ODM leader Raila Odinga and ousted Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru a few days after her impeachment by the Kirinyaga county Assembly.

According to Sunday Nation, the two met on Thursday evening, after she failed to stop her impeachment by the Kirinyaga MCAs through the Court.

Raila Odinga and Waiguru are said to have met at an exclusive club in Karen, in the company of their trusted aides. Kiambu Governor James Nyoro and Nyeri’s Mutahi Kahiga are also said to have been present at the meeting.

The report said that the Governor met the former Prime Minister to seek support against an impeachment motion against her to be tabled in the Senate, which will determine her fate after being impeached by Members of Kirinyaga County Assembly.

“It’s not rocket science what the meeting was about, she wants to be saved at Senate,” Nation quoted a source said to have been part of the team that organized the meeting.

During the meeting that lasted more than two hours, Ms. Waiguru assured the former Premier that she had reached out to Senators allied to Kieleweke and only needed his support from the side of ODM senators.

ODM leader Raila Odinga with Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru

Odinga’s Spokesperson Dennis Onyango however, denied the existence of any such meeting.

Case dismissed

On Thursday, the High Court dismissed a case filed by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru challenging her impeachment.

Justice Weldon Korir declined to overturn the impeachment, ruling that the MCAs did not violate any court order.

Additionally, Justice Korir ordered Governor Waiguru to cater for the costs of the case.

