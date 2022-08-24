Didmus Barasa enters plea in Brian Olunga's murder case

The Kimilili MP was detained for 14 days after the court gave the directive to allow the DCI to conduct further investigations on the incident and give witnesses, including NYS and IEBC officials the opportunity to record statements.

“We could not charge him in Bungoma for obvious security reasons,” said an official.

The autopsy found that Olunga died from excessive bleeding after he was shot through the head by a bullet.

According to the DCI, the bullet used was recovered, in an exercise conducted by western region pathologist Dr. Dickson Muchana.

Didmus is set to know his bond application fate at 3 pm.

Man allegedly shot by Didmus Barasa interred

Brian Olunga, an aide to Kimilili politician and lawyer Brian Khaemba, was on Saturday, August 20, laid to rest in Malava, Kakamega County.

Khaemba, who was vying for the Kimilili MP seat under the DAP-K party, mourned his departed aide, asserting that his killer will be held accountable.

"As we bid him goodbye, we pray for nothing but justice to his family and the culprit to be held liable," said Khaemba.