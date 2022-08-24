RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Didmus Barasa enters plea in Brian Olunga's murder case

Irene Okere

Kimilili MP-elect Didmus Barasa has pleaded not guilty to the gruesome murder of Brian Olunga.

Barasa was on Wednesday arraigned at the Kakamega High court for allegedly shooting Brian Olunga, on August 9 at Chebukwabi in Kimilili.

The Kimilili MP was detained for 14 days after the court gave the directive to allow the DCI to conduct further investigations on the incident and give witnesses, including NYS and IEBC officials the opportunity to record statements.

[FILE] Didmus Barasa addresses potential voters in a past event
[FILE] Didmus Barasa addresses potential voters in a past event

We could not charge him in Bungoma for obvious security reasons,” said an official.

The autopsy found that Olunga died from excessive bleeding after he was shot through the head by a bullet.

READ: Didmus Barasa surrenders to police

According to the DCI, the bullet used was recovered, in an exercise conducted by western region pathologist Dr. Dickson Muchana.

Didmus is set to know his bond application fate at 3 pm.

Man allegedly shot by Didmus Barasa interred

Brian Olunga, an aide to Kimilili politician and lawyer Brian Khaemba, was on Saturday, August 20, laid to rest in Malava, Kakamega County.

Brain Olunga laid to rest
Brain Olunga laid to rest

Khaemba, who was vying for the Kimilili MP seat under the DAP-K party, mourned his departed aide, asserting that his killer will be held accountable.

READ: Surrender to police within 6 hours, or else - DCI to Didmus Barasa

"As we bid him goodbye, we pray for nothing but justice to his family and the culprit to be held liable," said Khaemba.

The main suspect, Barasa surrendered to the police after the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji ordered his arrest.

