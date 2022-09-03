RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Cracks emerge in Azimio ahead of Supreme Court ruling

Charles Ouma

This is not the time for in-house fighting but to unite and send President-elect Ruto to Sugoi - Babu Owino

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Azimio Secretary-General Junet Mohamed during the final presidential campaign at Kasarani Stadium on August 6, 2022
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Azimio Secretary-General Junet Mohamed during the final presidential campaign at Kasarani Stadium on August 6, 2022

As the country awaits the verdict of the Supreme Court on the 2022 presidential petition, divisions have emerged within Azimio la Umoja coalition, led by Raila Odinga and Martha Karua.

At the center of the division is a group of Azimio politicians and leaders who have been accused of misleading Odinga, and mismanaging his 2022 bid, leaving the duo in court challenging president-elect William Ruto’s win.

Among those whose names have surfaced in the split are Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, Elizabeth Meyo, IT expert George Njoroge and Raila's Chief Agent, Saitabao Ole Kanchory.

Responding to the criticism, scoffed at those calling for their resignation stating: "Thank you for hiring yourself and firing me and others with neither the power nor the capacity."

In the wake of the demands to have the group resign for bungling Odinga’s bid, a section of Azimio la Umoja luminaries have defended them, insisting that they delivered.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga weighed in on the matter, noting that: "These people worked tirelessly in Mzee's campaign. I can confirm that Junet Mohamed went over and above the call of duty. Let's stop the blame games and roll up our sleeves and get ready for work. The future is blue."

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino also gave his take, defending Junet as a loyalist who gave his all in a bid to secure victory for Odinga.

“Junet Mohamed really sacrificed his time and resources fighting for Baba. He is true and loyal to Baba. He had a lot to gain in Raila’s win. This is not the time for in-house fighting but to unite and send President-elect Ruto to Sugoi. Junet is loya,” the MP stated.

Within Azimio coalition, several parties have decried mistreatment with some boldly walking out and declaring support for Kenya Kwanza and William Ruto.

Among parties that have bolted out are Maendeleo Chap Chap, Kiraitu Murungi’s Democratic Empowerment Party, Movement for Democracy and Growth among others.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

