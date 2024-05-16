The office of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has issued a statement addressing recent media reports regarding the presentation of the 2024/25 Financial Year Budget Estimates and the 2023/24 Supplementary II Estimates.
Gachagua's office defends Sh100M budget for new vehicles, says its reliant on old cars
Gachagua's office: For the last 10 years, the office of the deputy President has heavily relied on old, and refurbished vehicles which are costly to maintain, compromising service delivery.
The office defended the request to additional funds to cater for hospitality and transport.
Office Renovation
Gachagua's office has requested Sh300 million for the renovation of key offices and residences, including the Harambee House Annex Office, the Official Residence in Karen, and the Official Residence in Mombasa.
According to the statement, these facilities have suffered neglect for over 15 years, impacting their habitability, safety, and security.
The DP's office said the deterioration of the Harambee House Annex Office and the Mombasa Residence had been highlighted as a critical issue, necessitating immediate attention to maintain operational standards.
Office Motor Vehicles
An additional Sh100 million has been requested for the acquisition of new motor vehicles for the office.
Gachagua's spokesperson claimed that for the past decade, the Office of the Deputy President has relied on old and refurbished vehicles, which are costly to maintain and have compromised service delivery.
The statement noted the reliance on outdated vehicles has posed significant challenges, prompting the need for a fleet upgrade to ensure efficient and reliable transportation for official duties.
By addressing the prolonged neglect and outdated resources, the office hopes to improve operational efficiency and ensure the safety of its premises and personnel.
Office of the Deputy President Principal Administrative Secretary Patrick Mwangi on Wednesday told the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security that that those working for the deputy president have been using their personal cars and taxis for official business.
