Gachagua's office defends Sh100M budget for new vehicles, says its reliant on old cars

The office defended the request to additional funds to cater for hospitality and transport.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua arrives at the Kenya School of Government, Kabete on April 27, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Office Renovation

Gachagua's office has requested Sh300 million for the renovation of key offices and residences, including the Harambee House Annex Office, the Official Residence in Karen, and the Official Residence in Mombasa.

According to the statement, these facilities have suffered neglect for over 15 years, impacting their habitability, safety, and security.

Official resident of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Karen Pulse Live Kenya

The DP's office said the deterioration of the Harambee House Annex Office and the Mombasa Residence had been highlighted as a critical issue, necessitating immediate attention to maintain operational standards.

Office Motor Vehicles

An additional Sh100 million has been requested for the acquisition of new motor vehicles for the office.

Gachagua's spokesperson claimed that for the past decade, the Office of the Deputy President has relied on old and refurbished vehicles, which are costly to maintain and have compromised service delivery.

The statement noted the reliance on outdated vehicles has posed significant challenges, prompting the need for a fleet upgrade to ensure efficient and reliable transportation for official duties.

By addressing the prolonged neglect and outdated resources, the office hopes to improve operational efficiency and ensure the safety of its premises and personnel.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Pastor Dorcas Rigathi arrive for 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium Pulse Live Kenya

