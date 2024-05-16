The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Gachagua's office defends Sh100M budget for new vehicles, says its reliant on old cars

Denis Mwangi

Gachagua's office: For the last 10 years, the office of the deputy President has heavily relied on old, and refurbished vehicles which are costly to maintain, compromising service delivery.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at Kagumo Market, Kirinyaga County on May, 12, 2024
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at Kagumo Market, Kirinyaga County on May, 12, 2024

The office of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has issued a statement addressing recent media reports regarding the presentation of the 2024/25 Financial Year Budget Estimates and the 2023/24 Supplementary II Estimates.

The office defended the request to additional funds to cater for hospitality and transport.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua arrives at the Kenya School of Government, Kabete on April 27, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua arrives at the Kenya School of Government, Kabete on April 27, 2023 Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua arrives at the Kenya School of Government, Kabete on April 27, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Gachagua's office has requested Sh300 million for the renovation of key offices and residences, including the Harambee House Annex Office, the Official Residence in Karen, and the Official Residence in Mombasa.

According to the statement, these facilities have suffered neglect for over 15 years, impacting their habitability, safety, and security.

Official resident of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Karen
Official resident of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Karen Official resident of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Karen Pulse Live Kenya

The DP's office said the deterioration of the Harambee House Annex Office and the Mombasa Residence had been highlighted as a critical issue, necessitating immediate attention to maintain operational standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

An additional Sh100 million has been requested for the acquisition of new motor vehicles for the office.

Gachagua's spokesperson claimed that for the past decade, the Office of the Deputy President has relied on old and refurbished vehicles, which are costly to maintain and have compromised service delivery.

The statement noted the reliance on outdated vehicles has posed significant challenges, prompting the need for a fleet upgrade to ensure efficient and reliable transportation for official duties.

By addressing the prolonged neglect and outdated resources, the office hopes to improve operational efficiency and ensure the safety of its premises and personnel.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Pastor Dorcas Rigathi arrive for 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Pastor Dorcas Rigathi arrive for 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Pastor Dorcas Rigathi arrive for 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Office of the Deputy President Principal Administrative Secretary Patrick Mwangi on Wednesday told the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security that that those working for the deputy president have been using their personal cars and taxis for official business.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mithika Linturi appears before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on October 21, 2022.

Marianne Kitany's demand after MPs save CS Mithika Linturi from impeachment

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at Kagumo Market, Kirinyaga County on May, 12, 2024

Gachagua's office defends Sh100M budget for new vehicles, says its reliant on old cars