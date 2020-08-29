In one of the clearest indications that Deputy President William Ruto and his allies are on their way out of Jubilee party, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has spoken of a new political party in the offing.

Sudi maintained that Jubilee party is a shell of its former self, adding that it is not a must for the DP to use it in the 2022 elections.

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has suggested that Deputy President William Ruto will run for presidency in 2022 general election on a new political party.

“Jubilee is just a political party on paper. Our party is William Ruto and William Ruto is our party (sic). It is not a must we use Jubilee Party to run for elective seats [in the next general election]. We shall form a new party and put it on paper the way we did with Jubilee,” stated Sudi.

He urged DP Ruto’s supporters not to be worried, stating that a concrete plan is in place to ensure in case of any eventuality.

The lawmaker was speaking in Eldoret today,(August 29) when he met a consortium of MCAs from Baringo, Nandi, Elgeyo-Marakwet and Uasin-Gishu counties.

Oscar Sudi

“You shouldn’t be worried about the political party that we’ll use to run for elective seats on in 2022. That is a small issue,” affirmed Sudi.

His remarks come barely two days after DP Ruto confirmed that leaving Jubilee is part of the options available should peace come to shove.

Ruto stated that he will “try as much as possible to run for presidency on a Jubilee Party ticket, but if push comes to shove, he will consider other options”.

Pressure has been mounting on the DP To quit the Jubilee party amid growing divisions in Jubilee party with the president and his deputy reading from different scripts.