RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

DP Ruto addresses leaked Kenya Kwanza deal, explains how Mount Kenya will benefit

Authors:

Charles Ouma

Critics pointed out that Mount Kenya region was given a raw deal with some accusing DP Ruto of including elements of BBI proposals in his the deal

Deputy President William Ruto
Deputy President William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has been forced to come clean on the Kenya Kwanza power sharing deal that went viral, amid reports that he intends to reintroduce the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in order to create positions for his allies and allegations of giving Mount Kenya region a raw deal.

Recommended articles

The power-sharing plan indicates that none of Ruto's allies will miss out and to accommodate them, new positions would be introduced, just like in the BBI report that he opposed vehemently.

Cornered by his critics and the rival Azimio One Kenya Alliance, Ruto challenged his competitors to make their power-sharing deals public.

He faulted the Azimio brigade for dwelling on the matter, pointing out that unlike Kenya Kwanza, they are a selfish bunch operating in secrecy and resulting in fallouts such as the case of Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his Kilifi counterpart, Amason Kingi who bolted out of the alliance.

Ruto who was speaking during a campaign rally in Nairobi on Friday, May 13 maintained that the Kenya Kwanza deal was above board and no one in the coalition was being duped as alleged by his rivals.

"You are talking about the Kenya Kwanza deal all day long. Where is yours? We know that yours is written at night and cannot be even accessed by those who wrote it. The difference between our teams in clear as night and day.

"You wanted to use Ksh50 billion to change the constitution while we will use it to improve our economy," Ruto said.

Alfred Mutua joins DP Ruto's Kenya Kwanza
Alfred Mutua joins DP Ruto's Kenya Kwanza Alfred Mutua joins DP Ruto's Kenya Kwanza Pulse Live Kenya

How Mount Kenya will benefit

Ruto found himself on the receiving end when it emerged that his power-sharing plan includes elements of the BBI report which he was in the frontline opposing.

Among the areas that stood out was the introduction of the position of Prime Cabinet Secretary which many equated to creating the Prime Minister's position as proposed in the BBI.

The plan caused jitters in Mount Kenya, with some leaders pointing out that the region would receive a raw deal despite the overwhelming support for Ruto.

Those who voiced their concerns included former Kiambu governor and Tujibebe Wakenya party leader, William Kabogo who took it upon himself to demand the region's rightful share in the Ruto power sharing plan.

Kabogo demanded an explanation from Ruto on how the region stands to gain from his presidency, threatening to quit the coalition if his demands were not met.

"I have called him and challenged him to explain why they are sharing seats and the agreement has no mention of the interests of the Mount Kenya region. If he does not correct that, I will leave since the election is yet to be held - let him know it's still early and people can change their minds," Kabogo asserted.

File image of DP William Ruto in conversation with Kenya Kwanza principal Moses Wetangula, Chama Cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria and Tujibebe Wakenya party leader William Kabogo during a rally at Thika Stadium, Kiambu County
File image of DP William Ruto in conversation with Kenya Kwanza principal Moses Wetangula, Chama Cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria and Tujibebe Wakenya party leader William Kabogo during a rally at Thika Stadium, Kiambu County Pulse Live Kenya

In his response, Ruto noted that the region will enjoy more resources by his government.

"We will even implement the one man one shilling without changing the Constitution," he added.

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I smell a rerun - Kabogo says ahead of unveiling of Ruto’s running mate

I smell a rerun - Kabogo says ahead of unveiling of Ruto’s running mate

Day 1: Nairobi Expressway opened to the public [Video]

Day 1: Nairobi Expressway opened to the public [Video]

Gov't pathologist announces results of fresh autopsy on Memusi Sankok

Gov't pathologist announces results of fresh autopsy on Memusi Sankok

DP Ruto’s running mate to be unveiled today

DP Ruto’s running mate to be unveiled today

Kalonzo exposes crisis in Azimio, why he may not be Raila's running mate

Kalonzo exposes crisis in Azimio, why he may not be Raila's running mate

DP Ruto addresses leaked Kenya Kwanza deal, explains how Mount Kenya will benefit

DP Ruto addresses leaked Kenya Kwanza deal, explains how Mount Kenya will benefit

President Kenyatta asks head of public service to pardon Langata inmate

President Kenyatta asks head of public service to pardon Langata inmate

Jimmy Kibaki denounces allegations he supports Kenya Kwanza coalition

Jimmy Kibaki denounces allegations he supports Kenya Kwanza coalition

Nyeri named county with the most transparent budget

Nyeri named county with the most transparent budget

Trending

Ruto raises eyebrows donating Ksh500,000 given to him by his farmhand

Deputy President William Ruto campaigning in Busia on Saturday May 7, 2022

DP Ruto reveals secret 2017 strategy that Uhuru is using to campaign for Raila

File image of DP Ruto

Tell Kenyans the job I took from you-Matiang'i answers DP Ruto

CS Fred Matiang'i

DP Ruto addresses leaked Kenya Kwanza deal, explains how Mount Kenya will benefit

Deputy President William Ruto