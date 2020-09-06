Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi has revealed how Deputy President William Ruto was recently kicked out of an meeting and confirmed that the DP is no longer fully in government.

In an interview with NTV, Itumbi divulged that the DP was disconnected from the zoom meeting while he was making his presentation at the virtual Covid-19 conference.

Itumbi who was present when the DP was giving his address maintained that it was a pure act of sabotage by members of the technical team.

"I was right there, the internet was stable and strong. We streamed live on Thursday for three hours on multiple devices with no interruption, why would you think that an event with governors, a direct line, would be an issue?" Itumbi wondered.

File image of DP William Ruto with President Uhuru Kenyatta

"This was a CoG event. It was being controlled from Delta House, there was an IT team there, so there was a possibility that somebody switched it off. I can tell you for sure, as a fact from an expert point of view that the internet was not the problem," he added.

DP Ruto not in government

Itumbi also divulged that the DP is no longer fully in government and his perceived presence is merely a charade.

“He is not in government. He is government by title, not by operation. It is obvious for everyone to see.

“The report from Matiang’i’s sub-committee doesn’t come to him, they sit in crucial meetings without calling him and when he gets into a virtual meeting, they switch it off.” Said the digital strategist.

He ruled out the possibility of internet being the problem.

In the tell-it all interview with Dr. Kingori, Itumbi stated that the ICT from the Council of Governors (CoG) based at Delta towers never bothered to reach out to the DP after he was dropped from the meeting.

The DP’s team in which Itumbi was recorded the entire session.