Deputy President William Ruto has for the first time waded into the heated debate that was sparked by Environment CS Keriako Tobiko who referred to him (DP Ruto) as Uhuru’s clerk.

“Huyo mkubwa wa Murkomen ni karani wa rais. (Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen’s boss is a clerk). The deputy president is just a clerk to the President... Murkomen and even his boss must respect the president,” Tobiko said in his fiery speech at an event that was attended by CSs Mutahi Kagwe and Fred Matiang’i.

Speaking at Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) in Athi River, Machakos County where he attended the Sunday service, the DP appealed to Cabinet Secretaries to stop engaging in insults.

"I ask that we all unite and deliver the manifesto we gave Kenyans, on Big Four agenda; food security, housing, job creation and universal health coverage.

"I ask leaders who have an opportunity to serve in various government departments not to be proud, and stop spitting insults for us to achieve Uhuru's development agenda," stated DP Ruto.

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Environment CS Keriako Tobiko

The remarks saw him clash with former Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen, who claimed that he (Tobiko) is meantally deranged.

“We have a CS who is mentally deranged. Just because of one tweet he has exploded andnow promising to revenge against me and my father. Never mind the facts he will find some crime somewhere in the books. Just imagine this idiot was once our DPP! From Embobut to Tobiko I say come baby come!” Murkomen tweeted.

As the war escalated, the CS made it clear that he would see to it that Murkomen who is one of the people who have encroached into the Embobut forest is evicted.