Controversial billionaire bishop David Ngari alias Gakuyo who shot to fame in the Sh. 2.5 billion Gakuyo Real Estate and Ekeza Sacco scandal has reportedly stated that Deputy President William Ruto could ditch Jubilee party and form a new party.

The flamboyant preacher who is a close ally and confidant of impeached Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu was quoted by a local news outlet stating that the disintegration of Jubilee Party will precede party elections slated for March 2020, which according to him, is a winner-takes-all scenario that will lock out many.

"This matter will be hotly contested, maybe others will quit to form their own parties in readiness for 2022.

"The president has the numbers and we will easily carry the day when it comes to party elections," Gakuyo stated.

File image of (Left to Right)Ferdinand Waititu, Gakuyo and James Nyoro

The remarks come at a time when there is heightened tension in Jubilee with legislators allied to the Tangatanga outfit alleging harassment and intimidation by state agencies to coerce them into ditching DP Ruto.

Among those who hae made the allegations of coercion and intimidation Moses Kuria(Gatundu South) Kimani Ichungwah (Kikuyu) and Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu).

The remarks by Gakuyo who ventured in politics in 2017, keen on ousting Kiambu Governor William Kabogo before throwing his weight behind Waititu are as controversial as his own record that is tainted with scandals.

His businesses were subject of a statement by Industry, Trade and Co-operatives Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya in which he is facing allegations of mismanaging Sh2.5 billion members’ savings at Ekeza Sacco and swindling clients through fake property investments using his real estate company.

While others are counting their losses in billions, the bishop who oversees Calvary Chosen Centre Church in Thika is counting his blessings one by one.

Well-placed sources allege that he has since joined the coveted club of billionaires with most of his wealth in assets spread across the country.

Among his possessions is a multi-million-shillings home in the high-end Nyari Estate near the United Nations offices in Gigiri reportedly acquired early last year.

He also boasts of a fleet of high-end cars, among them Range Rovers.

A man plagued by scandals

Land broker, evangelist and politicians are all titles that perfectly fit the father of three.

His entry into politics saw allegations emerge that he had forged his academic credentials to questions on his businesses.

File image of Bishop David Ngari with Peter Kigoi at AIPCA Karure in Gatundu North

Reports indicate that he had applied to study "county governance" at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology's (JKUAT) Westlands campus in 2016 but was kicked out four months later when questions were raised about his admission.

His credentials reveal that the 50 year old bishop sat his primary school examinations at Munyu Primary School in 1983 and got his primary school leaving certificate 21 years later which is an interesting gap.