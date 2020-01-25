Former Agriiculture CS and close ally to Deputy President William Ruto, Mwangi Kiunjuru has sent tongues wagging after making a comeback with a new political party.

True to his pledge that he is in politics to stay shortly after being fired, NTV reports that the forme CS made the first move towards reviving his political career in readiness for 2022 elections.

Well placed sourcesconfided in the media house that Kiunjuri is in the process of registering a political party that will see him emerge as a political force.

Reports indicate that he may offer his candidature or may team up with other politicians in the 2022 general election.

Kiunjuri sends tongues wagging with new party days after being fired

Kiunjuri is reported to be in the process of registering The Service Party and has reportedly obtained a provisional certificate according to Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu.

Promotional materials for the party seen by Pulselive.co.ke show that the party has adopted the yellow and blue colours.

The party faced its first hurdle after police in Kitengela arrested several of its agents who were registering party members.

The party has interim officials and is expected to be fully registered by April 2020.

He joins a several Jubilee party politicians who have been linked to various political parties that reports indicate, are contingency plans in case of a split in Jubilee.