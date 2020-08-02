Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi has revealed details of yesterday’s meeting with leaders from Nyanza region in a bid to persuade them to ditch Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto’s bandwagon.

The MP received the delegation of youth leaders under the banner “Nyanza Youth Movement for Ruto 2022” at his Kapseret home as part of Tangatanga’s latest a charm offensive in a region considered as Odinga’s stronghold.

Those in attendance vowed to throw their weight behind DP Ruto’s candidature and asked for support to make a living in the wake of job losses occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sudi took to social media, sharing that “Among other issues, we discussed at length about the political predicaments the community is currently facing. They expressed their need to liberate themselves from the chains of dynastic rule the region faces.

“I am glad they positively responded to my request to join the hustler nation”.

Oscar Sudi during the meeting with youth leaders from Nyanza

Discrete plans to outsmart Raila

Yesterday’s meeting was part of discrete plans hatched in July by DP Ruto’’s allies to outsmart former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Nyanza region where the ODM party leader is the undisputed political king.

In what was disguised as a private visit, DP Ruto’s right-hand men MPs Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) and Oscar Sudi (Kapseret) made a discreet visit to Bondo and Kisumu counties in July where the two laid the ground for major political battle with a series of meetings.

Youth who turned up for Oscar Sudi's meeting

The two met a section of youth leaders where reports indicate that plans were mooted to comb the region to mobilise support for the DP.

Speaking on the plans, Nyoro told Nation that “We (DP Ruto’s allies) were hosted very well. We received a warm reception and definitely, we will surprise everyone (with the political plans)”.