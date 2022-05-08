Ruto raises eyebrows donating Ksh500,000 given to him by his farmhand

The money in question was handed over to aid the church in paying its debt for a new bus during DP Ruto's ongoing tour of Western Kenya.

While making the donation, Ruto told the congregants at the church that the lumpsum was part of the proceeds from the good harvest at his Sugoi farm.

“The chairman has informed me that you bought a church vehicle and the logbook is still with the seller.

“My farm manager briefed me he had sold avocados, chicken, and eggs, he handed me Ksh 500,000 tithe to offer the church.” Ruto explained.

Ruto is not new to making hefty donations in churches, but this one raised eyebrows, coming at a time when the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has banned candidates in the August 9 poll from participating harambees in accordance with the Elections Act.

Deadline, the law and crafty politicians

The deadline for politicians contesting in this year's General Election to participate in harambees elapsed on December 9, 2021 with IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati confirming that “Pursuant thereof, aspirants cannot participate in fundraising either by themselves or proxies within eight months to the election”.

Consequently, politicians have come up with crafty ways of making hefty donations to endear themselves to voters while still staying within the law.

According to Section 26 of the Elections Act, a person may be disqualified if he or she directly or indirectly participates in any manner in a public fundraising or harambee within eight months to a general election or during an election period.