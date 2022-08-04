RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

DP Ruto goes after security leaders and journalists, accuses them of incitement

Amos Robi

The deputy president named security leaders he accused of threatening chiefs with losing their jobs

Deputy President William Ruto has promised to give 50% of Cabinet positions to women as he tries to woe the female vote.

Kenya kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto has accused the state of working to sabotage the August 9 presidential polls.

In a press conference from his Karen residence the deputy president said the government was forcing public service officers to support the Azimio One Kenya presidential candidate or risk losing their jobs.

“There is nowhere in the constitution and in the code of regulations of public service that public servants are required to carry out political activities for any political party. We want to ask the president to instruct the people who are using public officials including chiefs and their assistants to carry out illegal activities to stop what they are doing,” said the deputy president.

The deputy president accused regional security leaders of holding secret meetings to plan chaos asking the head of state to ensure that the country is safe and to stop this people from planning to cause the violence.

Deputy President William Ruto speaking in a past campaign rally
“There are people having realized they cannot win this election they want to disrupt and cause conflict in this election and that is why are calling state agencies and the international community to speak on this matter.

The regional commissioner Maalim Mohammed of the Rift Valley, the county commissioners, Samson Ojwang of Trans Nzoia, Stephen Kihara of Uasin Gishu and Erastus Mbui of Nakuru are part of this scheme,” DP Ruto said.

The DP further stretched his accusations to members of the fourth estate, pointing fingers at Njenga Muingai and Joseph Kiuna saying the journalists were using their platforms to incite Kenyans to violence.

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto at a campaign rally
Ruto said the Azimio One Kenya coalition leaders were also on the front line in pushing for chaos referring to the manipulated video of him inciting tribes against the other shared online by Mombasa governor Ali Hassan and Azimio Secretary General Junet Mohammed.

The deputy president is expected to hold a series of rallies in Makueni and Mombasa counties as candidates rush to cover areas before the campaigns wind up.

The Ruto led coalition has also gotten a court order directing that the deputy president holds his final rally from Nyayo stadium.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

