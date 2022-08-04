DP Ruto goes after security leaders and journalists, accuses them of incitement

In a press conference from his Karen residence the deputy president said the government was forcing public service officers to support the Azimio One Kenya presidential candidate or risk losing their jobs.

“There is nowhere in the constitution and in the code of regulations of public service that public servants are required to carry out political activities for any political party. We want to ask the president to instruct the people who are using public officials including chiefs and their assistants to carry out illegal activities to stop what they are doing,” said the deputy president.

The deputy president accused regional security leaders of holding secret meetings to plan chaos asking the head of state to ensure that the country is safe and to stop this people from planning to cause the violence.

Deputy President William Ruto speaking in a past campaign rally Pulse Live Kenya

“There are people having realized they cannot win this election they want to disrupt and cause conflict in this election and that is why are calling state agencies and the international community to speak on this matter.

The regional commissioner Maalim Mohammed of the Rift Valley, the county commissioners, Samson Ojwang of Trans Nzoia, Stephen Kihara of Uasin Gishu and Erastus Mbui of Nakuru are part of this scheme,” DP Ruto said.

The DP further stretched his accusations to members of the fourth estate, pointing fingers at Njenga Muingai and Joseph Kiuna saying the journalists were using their platforms to incite Kenyans to violence.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto said the Azimio One Kenya coalition leaders were also on the front line in pushing for chaos referring to the manipulated video of him inciting tribes against the other shared online by Mombasa governor Ali Hassan and Azimio Secretary General Junet Mohammed.

The deputy president is expected to hold a series of rallies in Makueni and Mombasa counties as candidates rush to cover areas before the campaigns wind up.