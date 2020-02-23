Deputy President William Ruto and Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen have reacted to a headline published in the “Sunday Nation” with the latter taking to Twitter in a rant.

“Man Under Siege detailing how the DP could be shooting himsellf in the foot by surrounding himself with individuals named in corruption and fraudulent deals.

Among those whose photos appeared in the story are Rashid Echesa (40B fake military scandal) Ferdinand Waititu (impeached governor facing corruption charges) Zaheer Jhanda (Fake Gold scandal) and Aisha Jumwa (linked to the Murder charges in Malindi).

While DP Ruto simply laughed off the headline which he shared on Twitter, Murkomen went on a tirade to set the record straight, slamming the publication.

“They were at one time the closest of friends&advisors of Raila&the President.Just because they have become friends of the Deputy President they are now being profiled as though they are the only Kenyans facing challenges.And by the way why leave out Obado&Babu who are DP friends?” Murkomen wrote.

The Elgeyo Markwet Senator was apparently not yet doe with the publication as he revisited the matter a few hours later, dismissing it as fake news which he blamed n alleged change of ownership.

“Since you got new shareholders you completely lost objectivity. Fake news!” Added Murkomen.

The DP has often taken to Twitter to slam media houses for their coverage, frequently dismissing fake news especially content critical to his 2022 bid and Tangatamga outfit.

That the publication has lost his favour is not in doubt, going by yesterday’s comments in which he accused the publication of underhand dealings wit the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

File image of Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen

Taking to Twitter, Murkomen sensationally claimed that the Daily Nation and the DCI have a secret deal in which all intelligence and investigation reports are first given to Daily Nation.

“Nowadays all the intel and investigation reports from DCI are first given to Daily Nation. It’s the new modus operandi!” Murkomen wrote.

The Senate Majority leader wrote the comments while responding to former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga who had taken to Twitter, questioning if journalists attached to the leading newspaper had infringed on the right to privacy in relation to a recent story covered by the publication.