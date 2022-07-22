Mutua calls on NCIC to investigate Raila's 'vijana fire' phrase

In a statement, Mutua argued that the phrase could be used to provoke violence among the youth during the upcoming August 9, 2022 General Election.

"When a leader tells angry a leader tells hungry, jobless suffering and easy to manipulate youths 'vijana fire', what is the message he is sending them? You only fire after taking aim and then pressing the trigger to shoot a fellow Kenyan," said Mutua.

Alfred Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

"We call upon the National Cohesion and Cohesion Commission (NCIC) to investigate Raila Odinga and Azimio for incitement to violence. Let us shun utterances and actions that may send messages of incitement and violence," Mutua added.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader cited that election violence is triggered by such expressions.

"Election violence starts with such utterances and programming. As the saying goes in Swahili, 'Ukiona vyaelea, jua vyaundwa'. Telling youth 'fire' is incitement and tantamount to hate speech and priming youth to violence," explained Mutua.

Pulse Live Kenya

This is after Raila Odinga has been using the 'vijana fire' catchphrase in his campaign trails to win the hearts of Kenyan youths.

Mutua was seen chanting to the phrase until a few months ago when he exited Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party and joined William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza.

Alfred Mutua joins DP Ruto's Kenya Kwanza Pulse Live Kenya

Dr Aflred's demand comes just a few weeks after the High Court overturned NCIC decision of declaring hatupangwingwi and watajua hawajui as banned words.

2 words removed from NCIC elections blacklist

The decision by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) declaring hatupangwingwi and watajua hawajui as banned words ahead of the elections was overturned by the High Court.

High Court judge Antony Ndung’u, justified his orders stating that the NCIC did not inform the general public of the planned ban as per Section 7 of the Fair Administrative Action Act, 2015.