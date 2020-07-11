Drama ensued after armed police surrounded the home of Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba where ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi was schedule to meet his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula.

Police arrived on the scene and quickly took position around the MPs home hours to the meeting, raising speculations that the meeting would fail to take place.

With the current coronavirus pandemic, the officers were keen to ensure that government regulations on social distancing and gatherings are adhered to.

The ANC party leader had earlier on read malice in the presence of heavy security in the area, expressing concerns that he might be the next target of intimidation.

File image of Musalia Mudavadi, Omboko Milemba, Moses Wetangula and other Western Kenya leaders when they made a surprise visit to the BBI rally at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County

However, police withdrew and allowed the meeting to proceed as the two politicians met opinion leaders from Western Kenya in pursuit of the elusive Luhya unity.

The meeting was also attended by a host of MPs including Bungoma Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga, Vihiga's Beatrice Adagala, Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa, Ernest Kagesi and the host MP Omboko.

The battle for Western Kenya and elusive Luhya unity

As part of their bid to consolidate the Western Kenya vote block, the two leaders embarked on a joint tour across the region.

Last weekend saw them camp in Trans Nzoia where they were endorsed by a section of local leaders who urged them to put aside their political differences.

Mudavadi and Wetangula will camp in Kakamega and Vihiga this weekend.

A rival camp, led by Kakamega Governor Wyclife Oparanya and Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa is also eyeing the vote block with a supremacy battle shaping up ahead of 2022.

Western Kenya leaders allied to Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Eugene Wamalwa

The two had earlier on promised to comply with all regulations, stating that only a few people will attend the meetings that will last not more than one hour.

They also promised to ensure social distancing even as Lugari MP Ayub Savula who is expected to host the two on Sunday maintained that "The only recognised Luhya leaders are Mudavadi and Wetang'ula. The others are brokers and self-seekers out to misuse the Luhya community”.