RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Sifuna breaks silence after the confrontation with Alai

Authors:

Irene Okere

Nairobi senatorial candidate Edwin Sifuna has finally cleared the air after engaging in a fight with Kileleshwa MCA candidate Robert Alai.

Edwin Sifuna during campaign
Edwin Sifuna during campaign

This is after the duo clashed during an Azimio la Umoja campaign rally in Kawangware after the ODM Secretary-General allegedly denied Alai an opportunity to address the crowd.

Recommended articles

Speaking in an interview, Edwin Sifuna claimed the squabble was not as harmful as people interpreted it.

Sifuna claims that he was stopping Robert Alai, from climbing on top of his car citing it was not secure and it would have not accommodated him.

It was just a safety issue, that was my vehicle, and as you know cars have a carrying capacity….he is not a light guy,” Sifuna said.

Edwin Sifuna
Edwin Sifuna Edwin Sifuna Pulse Live Kenya

I was trying to tell him to get off because we were just too many people on the vehicle but he did not want to listen, so I had to ease him off,” he said.

Sifuna noted that his car was damaged during the scuffle that happened during the campaign trail

READ:I will look for a country abroad to hide if Ruto wins - Sifuna

If I show you my windshield now, it is shattered, I have a 1999 Mitsubishi Pajero that I use for the campaigns, and I took it to the shop to have a roof rack installed. So if you are going to come on my car, please come to the top,” added Sifuna.

Nairobi senatorial candidate Edwin Sifuna and Kileleshwa MCA candidate Robert Alai clashed during an Azimio la Umoja campaign rally in Kawangware.

The ODM Secretary-General allegedly denied Alai an opportunity to address the crowd.

READ: Bahati and Edwin Sifuna trade harsh words online, Diana Marua dragged in

Alai and the ODM secretary general exchanged bitter words while on of top the same campaign vehicle.

The scuffle caught the attention of the Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga who called out the two politicians for normalcy to return.

“Alai! Alai! Alai! what is happening Please! … Please!” an agitated Raila told the blogger turned politician.

The clip went viral, circulating across various social media platforms with many expressing that none of the aspirants is keen on serving Kenyans as most are openly pursuing their selfish interests in leadership.

Authors:

Irene Okere Irene Okere An enthusiastic person who is passionate about writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sifuna breaks silence after the confrontation with Alai

Sifuna breaks silence after the confrontation with Alai

LIVE: The 2022 deputy presidential debate

LIVE: The 2022 deputy presidential debate

Race begins between Raila and Ruto to secure Nyayo Stadium

Race begins between Raila and Ruto to secure Nyayo Stadium

Mwangi Wa Iria joins Azimio camp

Mwangi Wa Iria joins Azimio camp

We'll accept the outcome and congratulate the winner - Raila

We'll accept the outcome and congratulate the winner - Raila

Good news as government reduces maize flour price to Sh100

Good news as government reduces maize flour price to Sh100

Registered Kenyan aircraft crashes in Mogadishu

Registered Kenyan aircraft crashes in Mogadishu

Desperation as 356,000 teachers jostle for only 14,000 TSC slots

Desperation as 356,000 teachers jostle for only 14,000 TSC slots

Ruto is lying - Kabando reacts to ICC allegations about Raila, Karua

Ruto is lying - Kabando reacts to ICC allegations about Raila, Karua

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

A look into the customized 6 wheeled Ruto branded truck

DP Ruto receives six wheeled customized vehicle in Karen

Sonko reveals details of meeting with Raila, Karua and phone call with Uhuru

Mombasa gubernatorial candidate Mike Sonko with Azimio La Umoja presidential running mate Martha Karua

Watch Raila’s reaction as Sifuna and Robert Alai engage in fist fight [Video]

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party during a recent campaign rally

Gachagua sparks debates after distributing chapatis in Kiambu

Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua distributes chapatis to locals in Kiambu County on July 16, 2022