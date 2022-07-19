Sifuna breaks silence after the confrontation with Alai

Speaking in an interview, Edwin Sifuna claimed the squabble was not as harmful as people interpreted it.

Sifuna claims that he was stopping Robert Alai, from climbing on top of his car citing it was not secure and it would have not accommodated him.

“It was just a safety issue, that was my vehicle, and as you know cars have a carrying capacity….he is not a light guy,” Sifuna said.

Edwin Sifuna Pulse Live Kenya

“I was trying to tell him to get off because we were just too many people on the vehicle but he did not want to listen, so I had to ease him off,” he said.

Sifuna noted that his car was damaged during the scuffle that happened during the campaign trail

“If I show you my windshield now, it is shattered, I have a 1999 Mitsubishi Pajero that I use for the campaigns, and I took it to the shop to have a roof rack installed. So if you are going to come on my car, please come to the top,” added Sifuna.

Edwin Sifuna and Robert Alai's confrontation

Nairobi senatorial candidate Edwin Sifuna and Kileleshwa MCA candidate Robert Alai clashed during an Azimio la Umoja campaign rally in Kawangware.

The ODM Secretary-General allegedly denied Alai an opportunity to address the crowd.

Alai and the ODM secretary general exchanged bitter words while on of top the same campaign vehicle.

The scuffle caught the attention of the Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga who called out the two politicians for normalcy to return.

“Alai! Alai! Alai! what is happening Please! … Please!” an agitated Raila told the blogger turned politician.