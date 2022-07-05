I will look for a country abroad to hide if Ruto wins - Sifuna

Speaking in an interview, Sifuna claims that the second in command is a dangerous person to be a president citing the way he speaks in a bitter and furious manner.

"The deputy president speaks with anger and pain. He may be a very dangerous leader should he win the State House race. I will look for a country abroad to hide from him," said Sifuna

Esther Passaris and Edwin Sifuna Pulse Live Kenya

The Nairobi senatorial candidate highlighted the recent incident of Ruto allegedly slapping Uhuru's remarks as proof enough that he is bitter and temperamental.

"The slapping remarks during a meeting with Kikuyu elders is proof enough that he is bitter and temperamental," stated Sifuna.

Further, Sifuna added that Ruto's anger is also indicated in the way he speaks about Uhuru Kenyatta his boss during his rallies.

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna Pulse Live Kenya

"This is a person with a lot of bitterness. you hear him throwing words at us and even calling his boss lazy that when he conducted three meetings he is always still asleep," said the ODM Secretary-General.

Edwin Sifuna has also distance and defended his fellow Azimio la Umoja leaders on the recording that surfaced recently illustrating how DP Ruto wanted to slap Uhuru.