Babu Owino and Kenya Kwanza opponent pledge peace ahead of August election

The two, who have severally clashed publicly, were joined by their supporters, senior police bosses in the area as well as members of the clergy during a prayer meeting in the constituency.

Quoting a Bible verse, Babu noted that hatred stirs violence whereas love covers all wrongs.

“Today my opponent and I held a successful peace and prayer meeting which brought together our supporters, DCC, police and pastors from Embakasi East republic. Proverbs 10:12 - Hatred stirs up conflict, but love covers over all wrongs,” said Babu.

Babu Owino and Francis Mureithi in the peace meeting Pulse Live Kenya

Babu said they were going to keep peace in the campaigning and electioneering period while noting that the clergy and security agencies were there to witness the agreement he made with Mureithi.

In the rally, Babu said the two have not had any bad blood and have been on good terms since the last General Election where Mureithi was also his opponent.

Babu added that a day before the Jacaranda incident he had spoken to Mureithi in a phone call that lasted more than an hour.

“There are no differences between me and Mureithi, my relationship between me and Francis Mureithi has been good since the last election and even two days to Jacaranda, Mureithi called me that night and we spoke for one hour and 15 minutes,” Owino stated.

Francis Mureithi injured after UDA rally Pulse Live Kenya

On June 19, supporters of Babu Owino and Francis Mureithi clashed in an incident which left Mureithi injured.

The clash came after it turned out the grounds had been booked by the Embakasi East legislator and Deputy President William Ruto.