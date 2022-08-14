RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Disputed 2022 gubernatorial elections [List]

Authors:

Amos Robi

The candidates said they are looking to challenge the election results in court

A number of dissatisfied governor aspirants have decried election malpractices undertaken during the exercise

Kiambu gubernatorial candidate Patrick Wainaina Jungle said there was a discrepancy in the voter turn out saying that there were extra voters which did not match the registered voters in the county which had incumbent senator Kimani Wamatangi declared the winner.

“We had a voter turnout of 55%. We expected a total voter turnout of 650,000 voters but the total of gubernatorial votes is 822,000. The question is who received the additional 175,000 ghost votes?" Jungle queried.

Jungle further alleged that the counting of the governors votes last raised questions as it was not the due protocol during the counting process. The outgoing Thika Town member of parliament further said the Form 37As which had the governors’ results were manipulated to his disadvantage.

READ: Kivutha Kibwana cites election sabotage after losing senate race

"We had malpractices right from the polling station. We have got a lot of Form 37As which were cancelled in a manner which left nothing to doubt, you find where 1 had like 300 votes, someone would turn the three to one. Someone who had 60 votes would have a three added to look like 360," Jungle argued.

In Nyandarua county where incumbent Francis Kimemia was defeated by Moses Badilisha Kiarie, Kimemia said the KIEMS kits need to undergo a forensic audit.

Kimemia said the failure of technology forced many voters to be turned away and that the results did not reflect the will of the people of Nyandarua.

Kimemia further said his agents were not allowed to the polling stations an issue Kimemia said was addressed much later.

READ: There was no 'yellow wave', UDA rigged in 33 areas - Jeremiah Kioni

“These issues raise questions on the authenticity of the results, there was widespread bribery and interference of the elections and due to these glaring irregularities, I demand that the KIEMS kit be subjected to a 3 forensic audit,” Kimemia stated.

In Homa Bay, independent candidate Dr Evans Kidero said he was going to challenge the win in court as there was illegitimacy in the electoral process.

“Gladys Wanga’s win is illegitimate, I don’t recognize it. We won 6 of the 8 sub-counties. I will challenge Wanga’s win in court,” Kidero said.

Disputed 2022 gubernatorial elections [List]

