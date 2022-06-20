Willy Mutunga predicts another handshake after August 2022 polls

Speaking on KTN News, the former CJ said foreign interests are going to take centre stage and will force the leading candidates to have a handshake similar to what happened in 2018.

“What is going to happen is, one of them is going to win (Raila/Ruto) but then the foreign interests are going to say lets have another handshake, so maybe Raila is going to be involved in another handshake,” Dr Mutunga said.

He also lauded the move by the Azimio coalition party for picking Senior Counsel Martha Karua as the running mate for the coalition’s presidential candidate saying the move to pick Ms Karua was a clever one given that she is an incorruptible figure who knows how to go about her leadership.

Former CJ Willy Mutunga predicts another handshake after August polls Pulse Live Kenya

“Personally, I think Azimio was clever in picking Martha, I have known Martha since she was a magistrate, she is incorruptible, I worked with Martha during the second liberation and she is stubborn, she knows when to quit and these are great attributes,” he said.

Dr Mutunga observed that regardless of who was going to win the elections, there was not going to be any change saying the elections are monetized and ethicized which was why national issues such as education and health were not the priority for those seeking office.

He further dismissed those that said he was alienated from one of the big political factions saying the thinking behind the argument was foolish.

“It is foolish for people to think that if am not in Azimio then am in Kenya Kwanza and vice versa, I have taken a critical position,” Mutunga said.