Willy Mutunga predicts another handshake after August 2022 polls

Authors:

Amos Robi

Dr Mutunga said the Azimio coalition was clever in picking Martha Karua for the running mate position

Former Chief Justice Dr Willy Mutunga with KTN presenter Sophia Wanuna during an interview on June 19, 2022
Former Chief Justice Dr Willy Mutunga with KTN presenter Sophia Wanuna during an interview on June 19, 2022

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has said there could be another handshake after the August 9 polls.

Speaking on KTN News, the former CJ said foreign interests are going to take centre stage and will force the leading candidates to have a handshake similar to what happened in 2018.

“What is going to happen is, one of them is going to win (Raila/Ruto) but then the foreign interests are going to say lets have another handshake, so maybe Raila is going to be involved in another handshake,” Dr Mutunga said.

He also lauded the move by the Azimio coalition party for picking Senior Counsel Martha Karua as the running mate for the coalition’s presidential candidate saying the move to pick Ms Karua was a clever one given that she is an incorruptible figure who knows how to go about her leadership.

“Personally, I think Azimio was clever in picking Martha, I have known Martha since she was a magistrate, she is incorruptible, I worked with Martha during the second liberation and she is stubborn, she knows when to quit and these are great attributes,” he said.

Dr Mutunga observed that regardless of who was going to win the elections, there was not going to be any change saying the elections are monetized and ethicized which was why national issues such as education and health were not the priority for those seeking office.

He further dismissed those that said he was alienated from one of the big political factions saying the thinking behind the argument was foolish.

“It is foolish for people to think that if am not in Azimio then am in Kenya Kwanza and vice versa, I have taken a critical position,” Mutunga said.

The former president of the Supreme Court also faulted civil servants for engaging in politics despite having a share of influence in the political arena.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

