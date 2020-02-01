Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria caused a stir at the Building Bridges Initiative, with organizers of the event resorting to bundling him out of the event.

Kuria arrived at the event shortly after 1:30 PM, flanked by Kipchumba Murkomen and was cheered by the crowd.

His dramatic entry saw Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana’s speech momentarily cut short.

Raila Odinga arriving for the Kitui BBI forum

Kuria and Murkomen went and stood at the back of the podium, attracting attention from thousands who attended the rally.

A slight commotion ensued as the organizers of the event sought to assign them seats, bringing the event to a momentary stand still.

Their interruption was not welcome as the host governor Charity Ngilu lost her cool and demanded that they be thrown out of the event.

"Let him be thrown out of my event. He cannot bring violence at my event. No one can abuse President Uhuru Kenyatta and be allowed to grace my event," Ngilu stated.

The crowd however resisted any attempts to throw out the two vocal critics of president Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ngilu moved in swiftly and assured the rowdy crowd that all leaders are welcome and would be given seats.

The confrontation started after Kuria and Murkomen arrived and stood at the back of the podium after lacking seats.

As a result of the commotion, Governor Kibwana had to cut short his speech and join other leaders in containing the situation.

The MPs and the senator were apparently informed that all seats were occupied and they would have to take alternative positions.

Kuria however stood his ground, insisting that he woud only take a seat where other MPs were seated.

Security team moved in swiflty to have Kuria and his entourage ejected from the dais, leading to a push-and-pull as was captured in the video below, courtesy of Nation.