In a statement released on her social media pages, Wamae said beach boys contribute greatly to the Kenyan economy precisely in the tourism sector. She further said the beach boys sell African Souvenirs while others display their wares along the sandy stretch.

“I have today appointed Omar Lali as Roots Party Coordinator of Beach Boys Association country wide. Beach boys spur up the tourism economy as they are guides offering lengthy tours of the coastline and the marine parks. Others sell African souvenirs such as khangas, Maasai sandals and beadwork. Some of these traders display their wares along the sandy stretch,” Wamae’s statement partly read.

Wamae further said the appointment of Lali brings on the table votes from the association who Wamae said are many times ignored.

“Omar brings the beach boys vote who are many at times ignored in Kenya's development agenda. Roots Party of Kenya looks forward to this strategic partnership,” Wamae added.

Wajackoyah banks on Omar Lali to deliver beach boy votes Pulse Live Kenya

Omar Lali joins comedian Jaymo Ule Msee who was appointed to lead the communications department of the Roots Party campaign team.

In a statement dated June 12, 2022 shared by the comedian, The Roots party said Jaymo is well experienced in matters communication and hence best suited for the position.

“Roots Party of Kenya has today appointed Wilson Muirani Gthoni also known as Jaymo Ule Msee as the official Spokesperson and Head of Media. Jaymo Ule Msee has vast experience in media digital marketing and political campaign strategy,” read part of the statement.

The party also said it would be banking Jaymo’s knowledge in political science as he is a educated in the field adding that he subscribes to the party’s ideology.

Comedian Jaymoh Ule Msee Pulse Live Kenya