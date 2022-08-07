Wajackoyah answers running mate amid fallout over claims of joining Azimio

Wajackoyah was speaking after a fallout with his deputy during the final day of campaigns when, unlike in previous instances where he has campaigned with Wamae, the roots party leader was alone on the campaign trail.

He refuted the claims that he was a project of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's Azimio la Umoja alliance, noting that he is in the race and is serious in his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Roots party leader asserted that his name and that of his deputy will be on the ballot, noting that they would accept the outcome of the polls and support the winner of the contest.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Whoever wins in a fair way, we shall support him but the issue of saying 'vote for me and don't vote for Raila,' our system is different. We are all Kenyans... don't fight.

"I did not know that my namesake, and recently I gave him a lot of money and a very expensive watch, was joining the other parties. The real one is here. When I speak something on Raila, the other people claim I am a project and vice versa," he stated.

Wamae stirred controversy when she alleged that Wajackoyah had decamped to support Raila Odinga without consulting her.

"It is true Wajackoyah is supporting Azimio but we have not discussed that as a party. If we need to take a stand on who to support, I will support the contrary. We have been branded a project twice but we have not agreed as a party," she stated.

She would clarify the remarks in an interview with KTN, noting that her public statement were sufficient proof that top principals can differ in ideologies without throwing tantrums at each other and resorting to insults in public.

The roots party leader has been ranked third in the race by pollsters, with opinion polls revealing that he had eaten into William Ruto’s support base.

His campaigns have largely been anchored on legalizing marijuana, cracking down on corruption and freeing those serving jail terms for crimes related to marijuana.