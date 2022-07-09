Wajackoyah names DCI boss George Kinoti in his dream cabinet

Addressing his supporters during a public rally in the Mt Kenya region on Saturday, Wajackoyah divulged that the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti will take the Interior Cabinet Secretary slot, replacing Dr Fred Matiang'i.

He applauded Kinoti for a spirited fight against money laundering despite allegations of political interference and assured him of all the support should Roots party form the next government.

"Kinoti has been dealing with the issue of money laundering but his efforts were marred with political interferences. When Kinoti is my Minister of Interior, I will execute my duties as expected," Wajackoyah told his supporters.

Muthomi Thiankolu who is a Lecturer at the University of Nairobi School of Law will also feature in Wajackoyah’s government.

The Roots Kenya party leader noted that Thiankolu will serve as the Attorney General in his administration, replacing Kihara Kariuki.

How Wajackoyah plans to run Roots government

Wajackoyah promised to send all ministers home should he wing and replace them with his dream team, including a “serious ministry of herbs”.

"I will sack all the ministers including the Minister for Internal Security. What I know is that we will have a serious ministry for herbs," Wajackoyah explained.

CS Matiang'i is among those Wajackoyah has confirmed he will replace with immediate effect should Roots Kenya party sweep to victory.

The CS attracted Wajackoyah’s wrath when he criticized his campaign strategy centered around the legalization of marijuana and selling hyena testicles.

Wjackoyah is also keen on exporting dog meat and snake poison.

