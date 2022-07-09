RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Wajackoyah names DCI boss George Kinoti in his dream cabinet

Authors:

Charles Ouma

Wajackoyah also named those he will pick for the Interior CS and Attorney General slots

Prof George Wajackoyah
Prof George Wajackoyah

Roots Kenya party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has named people who will occupy key government positions and help in delivering his dream for the country should he win the August elections.

Recommended articles

Addressing his supporters during a public rally in the Mt Kenya region on Saturday, Wajackoyah divulged that the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti will take the Interior Cabinet Secretary slot, replacing Dr Fred Matiang'i.

He applauded Kinoti for a spirited fight against money laundering despite allegations of political interference and assured him of all the support should Roots party form the next government.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti
Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Uhuru and Matiang'i are to blame for insecurity - Gachagua

"Kinoti has been dealing with the issue of money laundering but his efforts were marred with political interferences. When Kinoti is my Minister of Interior, I will execute my duties as expected," Wajackoyah told his supporters.

Muthomi Thiankolu who is a Lecturer at the University of Nairobi School of Law will also feature in Wajackoyah’s government.

The Roots Kenya party leader noted that Thiankolu will serve as the Attorney General in his administration, replacing Kihara Kariuki.

Wajackoyah promised to send all ministers home should he wing and replace them with his dream team, including a “serious ministry of herbs”.

READ: Wajackoyah’s 3 promises to inmates jailed for bhang-related charges

"I will sack all the ministers including the Minister for Internal Security. What I know is that we will have a serious ministry for herbs," Wajackoyah explained.

Proffesor George Wajackoya
Proffesor George Wajackoya Proffesor George Wajackoya Pulse Live Kenya

CS Matiang'i is among those Wajackoyah has confirmed he will replace with immediate effect should Roots Kenya party sweep to victory.

The CS attracted Wajackoyah’s wrath when he criticized his campaign strategy centered around the legalization of marijuana and selling hyena testicles.

Wjackoyah is also keen on exporting dog meat and snake poison.

"Regrettably, we have also observed leaders mobilizing the youth through misinformation and false promises such as legalization of cannabis for commercial and recreational purposes if they are elected to office.

"They have even cited countries that have legalised cannabis for recreational purposes without providing factual information on controls that have been put in place where such legalization has been allowed," the CS noted.

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

