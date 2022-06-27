Wajackoyah to export dog meat to pay national debt if elected

Wajackoyah now says the country will begin the export of dog and snake meat to countries like China to pay off the country’s growing debt. Speaking in Kakamega, Wajackoyah said the overseas market was ready to consume dog and snake meat.

“My government will export snakes and dogs overseas to make more money to pay off the country’s debts,” Wajackoya told supporters in Kakamega on Sunday.

Supported by his running mate Wajackoyah said his government was going to plant Marijuana on the extensive Mumias Sugar Company land saying that with the plan the country was going to have earnings to revive the economy.

Wajackoyah added that he was going to deport Chinese nationals in the country to make room for employment of Kenyan youth.

Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah Pulse Live Kenya

“I will have Chinese citizens who have grabbed jobs in the country deported if elected, I will create a 24-hour open economy so that our country can prosper,” he stated.

Wajackoyah claimed that he was recently approached with an offer of Sh200 million to drop his 2022 bid. According to the Roots Party leader, his popularity across the country is giving most of his competitors sleepless nights, hence the attempt to buy him out of the race.

He revealed that he declined the offer that was tabled by individuals keen on having him out of the race with just slightly more than a month to the polls.

Pulse Live Kenya

Wajackoyah, who was addressing revelers at Paris Lounge in Roysambu, revealed that his message has resonated well with the masses, earning him a popularity that is now beginning to worry some who felt threatened by his bid.

“Recently they came to my place and said that this Wajackoyah, why don’t we just pay him Sh200 million so that he can drop his bid.