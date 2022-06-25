RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

They offered me Sh200M to drop my presidential bid - Wajackoyah

Authors:

Charles Ouma

Recently they came to my place and said that this Wajackoyah, why don’t we just pay him Sh200 million so that he can drop his bid - presidential candidate says

Roots Party presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoya campaigning at the Paris Lounge in Nairobi on June 25, 2022
Roots Party presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoya campaigning at the Paris Lounge in Nairobi on June 25, 2022

Roots Party presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah has claimed that he was recently approached with an offer of Sh200 million to drop his 2022 bid.

Recommended articles

According to the Roots Party leader, his popularity across the country is giving most of his competitors sleepless nights, hence the attempt to buy him out of the race.

He revealed that he declined the offer that was tabled by individuals keen on having him out of the race with just slightly more than a month to the polls.

Wajackoyah, who was addressing revelers at Paris Lounge in Roysambu, revealed that his message has resonated well with the masses, earning him a popularity that is now beginning to worry some who felt threatened by his bid.

Prof George Wajackoyah
Prof George Wajackoyah Pulse Live Kenya

The presidential candidate who shot to fame with his promise to legalize marijuana farming and shorten the work week in Kenya however did not reveal who made the offer or when it was made.

“Recently they came to my place and said that this Wajackoyah, why don’t we just pay him Sh200 million so that he can drop his bid.

“I looked at them and told them that I am the most learned man in Africa and I cannot be compromised. I have worked in higher places like United Kingdom and I cannot betray the trust of the people,” Prof Wajackoyah told the crowd as captured in a video that has since gone viral.

The video also shows Wajackoyah firing up his supporters and vowing to mobilize them to vote out Raila Odinga and Dr William Ruto who he accused of being part of the mess.

He noted that should he win the August contest, he will focus on building an equitable society, and address the high cost of living and unemployment among the youth.

“I want to tell Raila and Ruto that I am Kenyan just like them. They should all go home with the president in August. They are the ones responsible for the mess we are currently witnessing in the country.

"They should not despise others and treat them as lesser beings. I want to tell them that I will win this vote by 65 percent,” Wajackoyah stated.

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

They offered me Sh200M to drop my presidential bid - Wajackoyah

They offered me Sh200M to drop my presidential bid - Wajackoyah

How CS Munya’s PA lost Sh1M kept in a bag during Meru tour

How CS Munya’s PA lost Sh1M kept in a bag during Meru tour

Gachagua outlines his 4 greatest contributions to Ruto’s campaign

Gachagua outlines his 4 greatest contributions to Ruto’s campaign

Gachagua explains challenges of being Ruto’s deputy

Gachagua explains challenges of being Ruto’s deputy

IEBC: Voter registered 47 times, many transferred illegally

IEBC: Voter registered 47 times, many transferred illegally

Why Raila and Karua enjoy more media coverage than Ruto and Gachagua

Why Raila and Karua enjoy more media coverage than Ruto and Gachagua

Shock as Molo streets kids are found eating dog meat

Shock as Molo streets kids are found eating dog meat

Wajackoyah banks on Omar Lali to deliver beach boy votes

Wajackoyah banks on Omar Lali to deliver beach boy votes

Joe Nyokabi Tik Toker behind viral 'Asimioo, Haroo' video meets Martha Karua [Photos]

Joe Nyokabi Tik Toker behind viral 'Asimioo, Haroo' video meets Martha Karua [Photos]

Trending

Joe Nyokabi Tik Toker behind viral 'Asimioo, Haroo' video meets Martha Karua [Photos]

Joe Nyokabi Tik Toker behind viral 'Asimioo' video meets Martha Karua

Francis Mureithi injured in Jacaranda Grounds chaos as police lob teargas

Francis Mureithi injured in Jacaranda grounds chaos

Intrigues behind Jacaranda Grounds standoff and why police withdrew

Intrigues behind Jacaranda grounds standoff and why police withdrew

Willy Mutunga predicts another handshake after August 2022 polls

Former Chief Justice Dr Willy Mutunga with KTN presenter Sophia Wanuna during an interview on June 19, 2022