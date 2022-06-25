They offered me Sh200M to drop my presidential bid - Wajackoyah

According to the Roots Party leader, his popularity across the country is giving most of his competitors sleepless nights, hence the attempt to buy him out of the race.

He revealed that he declined the offer that was tabled by individuals keen on having him out of the race with just slightly more than a month to the polls.

Wajackoyah, who was addressing revelers at Paris Lounge in Roysambu, revealed that his message has resonated well with the masses, earning him a popularity that is now beginning to worry some who felt threatened by his bid.

The presidential candidate who shot to fame with his promise to legalize marijuana farming and shorten the work week in Kenya however did not reveal who made the offer or when it was made.

“Recently they came to my place and said that this Wajackoyah, why don’t we just pay him Sh200 million so that he can drop his bid.

“I looked at them and told them that I am the most learned man in Africa and I cannot be compromised. I have worked in higher places like United Kingdom and I cannot betray the trust of the people,” Prof Wajackoyah told the crowd as captured in a video that has since gone viral.

The video also shows Wajackoyah firing up his supporters and vowing to mobilize them to vote out Raila Odinga and Dr William Ruto who he accused of being part of the mess.

He noted that should he win the August contest, he will focus on building an equitable society, and address the high cost of living and unemployment among the youth.

“I want to tell Raila and Ruto that I am Kenyan just like them. They should all go home with the president in August. They are the ones responsible for the mess we are currently witnessing in the country.