Wajackoyah's American wife breaks silence after hubby failed to vote [Video]

Wajackoyah is the only Presidential candidate who is yet to vote due to KIEMS kit hitch

Kenyans have for the first time gotten the opportunity to hear the voice of Professor George Wajackoyah’s American wife Miller Lee Chatham.

Miller Lee’s who had accompanied her husband to Indangalasia polling station, Matungu, Kakamega County lamented to the press after the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kit failed to identify her husband using finger print.

“I was not expecting this, but it is very disappointing for the machines not to be working on a day that is very important to the life of all Kenyans concerned. However, no weapon formed against us the people of God, the people of Kenya shall prosper. That’s the ground we stand on. We will remain vigilant, remain cool, calm and we will see this thing to the end,” Wajackoyah’s American wife Miller Lee Chatham noted.

On his part, Roots Party Presidential Candidate George Wajackoyah confirmed that he has not voted despite waking up early to exercise his democratic right. The KIEMS kit failed to identify Wajackoyah and all the other electorates at Indangalasia polling station, Matungu.

“This is my stronghold and people have not voted since morning and the entire Kakamega County I am told most of the areas people have not voted. I have been around most of the polling stations and I have told them to cool down but I very disappointed. The kits were not working.

“Why in my stronghold? I have not voted? Why should we vote for presidential election if I am the only one who has not voted? I’m told Raila has voted, Mwaure has voted, Ruto has voted but Wajackoyah has noted voted, why? Why Kakamega County, why Matungu constituency? What are they afraid of? Why did they not test the kit,” Wajackoyah questioned.

Wajackoyah added; "Does it mean that when on don’t vote, Votes will still be counted? Do they want us to head to court? I am not really happy but what can I say, I was supposed to fly back this afternoon and now I have to buy another ticket?".

Kakamega senatorial candidate Dr Boni Khalwale also reported to IEBC that most Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kit were not working in Kakamega County.

“Dear Mr Chebukati (@IEBCKenya), KIMS kits are not functional in several poling stations in Kakamega County. ACT now,” Boni Kwalwale tweeted.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

