Frenzy as George Wajackoyah's lookalike is spotted in Azimio rally

The youths within the stadium noticed him and started yelling and cheering Wajackoyah’s name.

George Wajackoya with his look alike Gordon Otieno Pulse Live Kenya

Gordon tried to mind his business but the youths didn't seem to leave him alone as some of them were seen hugging him and carrying him as they screamed Wajckoyah’s name.

Owino struggled to break free from the huge crowd but he didn't succeed.

Gordon comes to the spotlight after expressing his undying love to Wajackoyah, vowing to support him in campaigns and help him achieve the presidency come August but he seems to have changed sides to the Azimio camp.

Presidential candidate Wajackoyah meets his doppelganger

Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah finally met with his look alike.

This is after a man identified as Gordon Otieno, excited Kenyans with his vivid resemblance to the Roots party flagbearer begging to meet him

The Boda Boda rider claimed he realized he resembled Wajackoyah when people started noticing him and calling him the Roots party leader name.

George Wajackoya and fans Pulse Live Kenya

Gordon had expressed his undying love to the Professor claiming he would love to meet with him so that he can support him in campaigns and help him achieve the presidency come August.

The two met in Nairobi and Otieno couldn't be more delighted as he was gifted a token of a golden watch and money