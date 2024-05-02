The sports category has moved to a new website.

What next after MPs pass motion to dismiss CS Mithuka Linturi

Denis Mwangi

149MPs vote in favour of motion to impeach CS Mithika Linturi

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi chairs a meeting in his office
The National Assembly has passed a motion to dismiss Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi, with 149 MPs voting in favour and 36 against.

This decision comes amid serious allegations against Linturi concerning a fake fertilizer scandal that has significantly impacted the agriculture sector in Kenya.

The motion's approval on Thursday, May 2, now requires the house to form an 11-member select committee tasked with investigating the allegations in detail.

This committee has a 10-day window to report back on its findings.

Mithika Linturi appears before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on October 21, 2022.
If the committee finds the allegations against CS Linturi to be unsubstantiated, no further action will be taken.

However, if they find substantial evidence of wrongdoing, Linturi will have the opportunity to defend himself.

The outcome of this process could lead to a final vote by the house to either uphold or reject the dismissal.

Should the House vote to proceed with the dismissal, Speaker Moses Wetangula will present the decision to President William Ruto, who will then officially dismiss the Cabinet Secretary.

The roots of the controversy trace back to claims of fake fertiliser circulating within the market — an issue that has stirred both public outcry and political upheaval.

Over 100 Members of Parliament have rallied behind a petition spearheaded by Bumula MP Jack Wamboka, advocating for Linturi's ousting.

This collective stance across political lines underscores the depth of concern regarding the alleged mismanagement under Linturi's watch.

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi during a past media interview
Investigative reports have further fanned the flames, with prominent journalist John-Allan Namu's documentary, "Fertile Deception," revealing the extent of the crisis.

Despite assurances from CS Linturi that only a fraction of the subsidised fertiliser failed quality standards, the narrative of negligence has gained traction.

Linturi himself has attempted to differentiate between 'substandard' and 'fake' products, stressing that the compromised fertiliser does not represent the bulk of what has been distributed to farmers.

The issue reached a boiling point during a live television debate where Linturi accused the opposition and some media personalities of maligning his department.

In contrast, Namu defended the integrity of his investigation, highlighting a lack of cooperation from the ministry in addressing his queries.

This public confrontation not only highlighted the challenges within the Ministry of Agriculture but also raised questions about transparency and accountability in governmental operations.

