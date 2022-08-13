Ruto’s first message to elected leaders

In his message, which came at a time when the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) continues to announce the results of the 2022 polls, Ruto congratulated all elected leaders.

In particular, he celebrated the women leaders who have “broken barriers to climb the political ladder” and to emerge victorious across the country.

He wished the leaders well as they take on new responsibilities, telling them that “Hustlers are counting on you”.

“Congratulations to all election winners. In particular, we celebrate the many women who have broken barriers to climb the political ladder. Best wishes as you embark on your new responsibilities. Hustlers are counting on you,” read Ruto’s message posted online.

Pulse Live Kenya

For the first time since election day on August 9, Ruto made his first public appearance, from his Karen office on Friday, August 12.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party candidate held a meeting with the Africa Union and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Election Observer Mission.

According to DP Ruto, the team mainly made up of former Presidents as well as Ambassadors congratulated Kenya and voters for a peaceful election.

The mission is led by Ernest Bai Koroma, former President of Sierra Leone. Others are Domituen Ndayizeye (former President of Burundi), Mulatto Teshome (former President of Ethiopia) and Ambassador Marie-Pierre Lloyd.

Women bag seats across the country

A number of women from across the political divide floored their male counterparts in the gubernatorial contests.

The August 09 elections ushered in a new era for women with several set to head county governments.

Below is a list of women who emerged victorious in the various gubernatorial contests.

Fatuma Achani - Kwale County (UDA) Susan Kihika - Nakuru County (UDA) Gladys Wanga - Homa Bay County (ODM) Wavinya Ndeti - Machakos County (Wiper party) Kawira Mwangaza - Meru County (Independent) Cecily Mbarire - Embu County (UDA) Anne Waiguru - Kirinyaga County (UDA)

Women also scored several wins in the Senate as well as in the national assembly.