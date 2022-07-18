RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

I don't feel safe anymore - Bahati after being attacked in Nairobi

The attack come days after Bahati was chased away from Azimio rally in Nairobi.

Bahati
Bahati

Mathare Parliamentary hopeful, Kevin Bahati Kioko has come out to allege that his life is in danger after being attacked by goons while on the Azimio la Umoja campaign trail.

The musician-turned politician described the ordeal as the hardest day in his political career. He went on to allege that his opponents were behind the ugly incident aimed at intimidating and frustrating him to step down.

“Today has been of the hardest days of my campaign life. My hardest day in my political career. I have gone through a lot over the past few days.

“It started with a lot of fights from my opponent. He wanted my ticket to be taken away, started propaganda of me stepping down. He wanted me to be given a job and I refused,” Bahati stated.

Bahati
Bahati and Edwin Sifuna trade harsh words online, Diana Marua dragged in

The EMB Records President added that he is fighting for the people of Mathare constituency and therefore will not be intimidated by anybody.

“I’m fighting for the people Mathare. I have a job as a musician but I know my people from Mathare are still living a hard life. a life that I cannot explain. And today I tried my best because I’m part of Azimio and I believe the Youth of Kenya should be in Azimio.

“And because my opponent saw that I made it to the Azimio rally and he has been sending a lot of threats. Today he sends some goons to manhandle me, to try and stop me,” Bahati remarked.

Adding that; “He saw he cannot hire goons from Mathare because the Youth in the area refused dirty politics he brought outsiders. But I forgive him, all this that I’m going through is because of a reason. I’m not stepping down and I will still be on the ballot, we have 21 days to go and on August 9, we will emerge victorious.”

On Sunday, Bahati rejected Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s offer – of an appointive government position if he wins the presidential race and forms the next government.

Odinga made the offer to Mtoto wa Mama while endorsing his opponent and ODM Party candidate Anthony Tom Oluoch.

“Here in Mathare, as Baba I know I have two children in the same race. Do you want me to advice you as Baba? This is what I want...I have Oluoch and Bahati, this is what I decide… I will hold Bahati’s hand. Huyu Bahati ni mtoto yangu, nitampatia kazi kwa sererkali yangu.

Ruaraka MP is TJ Kajwang while Mathare MP is Oluoch… Ntaka kuona kama Lang’ata yote inarudi Azimio. Nataka pande ile ingine ni Jalang’o na pande hiyo ingine ni Orero Mwalimu, hiyo ndo imeleta mimi hapa leo,” Odinga said.

However, Bahati who was standing next to Odinga on a car’s sunroof jumped down in protest and disappeared into the crowd.

READ: Bahati rejects Raila's offer, ditches Azimio campaign trail [Video]

“I Bahati Kioko will be on the ballot this August 9th,” Bahati insisted after ditching the Azimio la Umoja rally that had endorsed his opponent.

