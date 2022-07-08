RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

I have suffered - Ruto says on working with Uhuru

Irene Okere

Ruto complains of humiliation while serving President Uhuru Kenyatta

Deputy President William Ruto
Deputy President William Ruto

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate, Deputy President William Ruto, has shed some light on his strained relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta stating it is the least of the things he wanted.

DP Ruto termed it as humiliation, saying what he had gone through while serving the head of state would be impossible to tolerate for leaders like Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua.

Echoing sentiments he shared in April 2021, DP Ruto stated: "I have been a very patient person. The kind of humiliation I have been subjected to by my boss, nobody could have taken it. If it was Raila or Martha Karua, they would have done drastic things already."

The 2022 presidential election frontrunner was appearing on KTN on Thursday night, days after he admitted that he nearly got into a physical altercation with the President in September 2017.

The Kenya Kwanza flagbearer added that he has been careful not to disrespect his 'boss' by responding to his remarks about him.

Kenya's Deputy President Dr. William Ruto gives a speech when he attended a fundraiser for a church in Nyamira, western Kenya on October 15, 2020. (Photo by BRIAN ONGORO/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya's Deputy President Dr. William Ruto gives a speech when he attended a fundraiser for a church in Nyamira, western Kenya on October 15, 2020. (Photo by BRIAN ONGORO/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

"I have resisted the urge to respond to my boss, even when people say that I have been disrespectful to Uhuru by insulting him, I have had a discussion with him (Uhuru) and I have asked him directly, I hear there is this story that I have insulted you. Can you produce one clip from the intelligence, whether it was at night or in a private meeting but he said it’s not there," said Ruto.

Further, Ruto defended himself against the recent remarks that he threatened to slap Uhuru claiming it was a figure of speech meant to depict intensity.

Nobody can slap the president, that is a figure of speech. You sincerely think you can slap the president?

"The point I was trying to make to this audience was the President was almost giving up. 'William, I don’t want to continue, I want to go to Ichaweri,' I told him, my friend, you are not about to do anything silly like that,” he clarified.

I have suffered - Ruto says on working with Uhuru

