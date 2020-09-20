Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has said that he totally agrees with ODM leader Raila Odinga’s sentiments, that former president of the Republic of Kenya were hustlers.

In a tweet, Murkomen said that Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel Arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki were all hustlers who went on to become presidents of Kenya, and that it gives proof that a hustler, in reference to Deputy President William Ruto can do it, in 2022.

“I totally agree with @RailaOdinga that Jomo,Moi & Kibaki were hustlers who became the Presidents of Kenya. It’s a testimony that hustlers can do it again in 2022,” said the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator.

His words came shortly after ODM leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga said that the presidents who served before President Uhuru Kenyatta were all from poor backgrounds.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga

Speaking in Bomet after he attended a ceremony to celebrate the admission of KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion’s daughter to the bar, Odinga said that Kenya has always been led by presidents who were hustlers.

“Jomo Kenyatta alikuwa mtoto wa maskini, Nyayo mwenyewe alikuwa mtoto maskini ama sivyo, na Kibaki Je? Kwa hivyo tumetawalwa na matrais mahustler tu tangu zamani. Si mara ya kwanza,” said Raila Odinga.

Here are reactions to Murkomen’s tweet;