ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Ida Odinga takes on Nyanza politicians criticising Raila

Amos Robi

Ida Odinga said that politicians from the Nyanza region were only close to Raila for their selfish interests

Ida Odinga
Ida Odinga

Ida Odinga, wife of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has called out a section of Nyanza politicians for hypocrisy during the political season leading to the August 9 general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking in a Homabay event on Sunday, December 11, Ida said some of the politicians from the region were only clinging to the former prime minister for political mileage.

She said that most politicians spent a lot of their time at her home but changed their tune as soon the Azimio leader lost the presidential election.

“The same politicians would wake up and come to my home for breakfast, lunch and supper and spend the whole day at my office. They are now insulting members of my family, forgetting they used to frequent my home, pretending to be close to the family,” Ida said.

Ida Odinga
Ida Odinga Idah Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How Junet, Mucheru, Makau Mutua cost Raila presidency - Kanchory

Ida further said that the politicians from the region were now short-changing the long-time opposition leader with intentions to take up his political baton in the region.

The comments by the Idah come even as the blame game on who is to blame for the August 9 election loss continues five months later.

Raila’s chief agent for the August polls Saitabao Ole Kanchory blamed Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed, former Information Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru and the Azimio Secretariat spokesperson Makau Mutua for the election loss.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed
Suna East MP Junet Mohamed Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Uhuru to resign as Azimio chairman to focus on job given to him by Ruto

Embakasi East Member of Parliament on the other hand blamed the then-government officials who were supposed to have been on their side.

The lawmaker said officials mandated to oversee a smooth election ended up shortchanging them on the day of the polls.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why Governor Orengo is going to work with Ruto

Why Governor Orengo is going to work with Ruto

Herman Manyora, Benji Ndolo in nasty exchange over Charlene Ruto

Herman Manyora, Benji Ndolo in nasty exchange over Charlene Ruto

Ida Odinga takes on Nyanza politicians criticising Raila

Ida Odinga takes on Nyanza politicians criticising Raila

Ruto keeps promise and awards scholarships to Kenyans

Ruto keeps promise and awards scholarships to Kenyans

How Junet, Mucheru, Makau Mutua cost Raila presidency - Kanchory

How Junet, Mucheru, Makau Mutua cost Raila presidency - Kanchory

Ruto awards Bohra community leader highest state award

Ruto awards Bohra community leader highest state award

President Ruto honours CNN Hero of 2022 Nelly Cheboi

President Ruto honours CNN Hero of 2022 Nelly Cheboi

Education CS announces date for the release of 2022 KCPE results

Education CS announces date for the release of 2022 KCPE results

29-year-old Kenyan tech founder crowned CNN Hero of 2022

29-year-old Kenyan tech founder crowned CNN Hero of 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ida Odinga

Ida Odinga takes on Nyanza politicians criticising Raila