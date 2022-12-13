Ida Odinga takes on Nyanza politicians criticising Raila

Speaking in a Homabay event on Sunday, December 11, Ida said some of the politicians from the region were only clinging to the former prime minister for political mileage.

She said that most politicians spent a lot of their time at her home but changed their tune as soon the Azimio leader lost the presidential election.

“The same politicians would wake up and come to my home for breakfast, lunch and supper and spend the whole day at my office. They are now insulting members of my family, forgetting they used to frequent my home, pretending to be close to the family,” Ida said.

Ida further said that the politicians from the region were now short-changing the long-time opposition leader with intentions to take up his political baton in the region.

The comments by the Idah come even as the blame game on who is to blame for the August 9 election loss continues five months later.

Raila’s chief agent for the August polls Saitabao Ole Kanchory blamed Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed, former Information Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru and the Azimio Secretariat spokesperson Makau Mutua for the election loss.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament on the other hand blamed the then-government officials who were supposed to have been on their side.