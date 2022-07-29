IEBC explains reason for printing extra presidential declaration forms

Speaking during a meeting with representatives of presidential candidates, Chebukati said the reason for printing extra forms was so that one copy will be used for transmission of election results while another form would be retained at the National Tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya.

"The original booklet will be brought to the national tallying centre for purposes of verification of results by the national presidential officer then the copies will be allocated as follows: four copies will be given to agents of presidential candidates, one copy will be put in the ballot box and sealed together with election materials which leaves one copy which will be posted on the door," he said.

“The second booklet will be sealed on arrival at the polling stations in a tamper-proof envelope and kept in the ballot box and sealed with materials at the end of polling. The second booklet will not be used," Chebukati added.

According to Chebukati, the idea was birthed by the firm contracted with the printing of the ballot papers who advised the commission to have more copies.

Ruto and Raila had on Wednesday demanded that IEBC sets up a meeting to discuss why the commission has printed an extra booklet for the presidential declaration forms.

The two said that the concerns arose from the recent mission by IEBC and stakeholders in Greece where it emerged that IEBC was printing two sets of Forms 34A which are used to declare the results at the polling stations.