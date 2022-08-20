RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

IEBC commissioners subjected Kenya to shame - Raila revisits Ruto’s win

Charles Ouma

Raila did not have kind words for the electoral body during the meeting at his Karen home

Raila Odinga during a prayer service held at his Karen residence on August 20, 2022
Raila Odinga during a prayer service held at his Karen residence on August 20, 2022

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has revisited the 2022 presidential election and did not have kind words for the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners who he accused of bungling the elections.

In particular, the former prime minister noted that the glaring differences among the commissioners on the outcome of the election subjected Kenya to shame globally.

Odinga who met a section of the clergy at his Karen home went on the rampage, noting that the actions of the commissioners are a clear indication that Kenya’s democracy has a long way to go.

He maintained that the fact that the commissioners were working together but could not agree is shameful.

"If those who were given the mandate to conduct election in our country can do such shameful acts, it shows our democracy is still far, and at this time people wouldn't be celebrating a winner.

Raila Odinga with Martha Karua and Kalonzo Musyoka during a prayer service held at his Karen residence on August 20, 2022
Raila Odinga with Martha Karua and Kalonzo Musyoka during a prayer service held at his Karen residence on August 20, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

"If the seven IEBC commissioners did not give a statement as one body, then that was a bad show in eyes of other countries," Raila stated.

The Azimio la Umoja candidate noted that it is as a result of his desire to see Kenya progress as a peaceful nation that he proceeded to the Supreme Court to challenge the results of the election as announced by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

"We want peace in our country and that is why we went the legal way so that we can take the evidence that we have that the elections were not transparent and fair," he explained.

He was referring to four IEBC commissioners, Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Justus Nyangaya, and Irene Masit who distanced themselves from the results announced by Chebukati.

READ: Top lawyers assembled by Azimio and Kenya Kwanza for Supreme Court petition on Ruto’s win

"Some things need to be put out there as you can see the four of us are here and not at Bomas where the results are going to be announced because of the opaque nature of how this phase has been handled.

"We therefore cannot take ownership of this result that is going to be announced," she added.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Man allegedly shot by Didmus Barasa interred

Man allegedly shot by Didmus Barasa interred

IEBC commissioners subjected Kenya to shame - Raila revisits Ruto’s win

IEBC commissioners subjected Kenya to shame - Raila revisits Ruto’s win

Wajackoyah pops up in a Sh12M German machine

Wajackoyah pops up in a Sh12M German machine

Inside Kenya Kwanza’s plans for Uhuru upon retirement

Inside Kenya Kwanza’s plans for Uhuru upon retirement

Cherera fires another salvo at Chebukati over claims of plotting to deny Ruto's win

Cherera fires another salvo at Chebukati over claims of plotting to deny Ruto's win

Early morning fire razes dormitory at Kisumu Boys High School

Early morning fire razes dormitory at Kisumu Boys High School

We shall accept Supreme Court ruling - Martha Karua

We shall accept Supreme Court ruling - Martha Karua

Detectives launch manhunt for woman last seen with murdered IEBC official

Detectives launch manhunt for woman last seen with murdered IEBC official

Top lawyers assembled by Azimio and Kenya Kwanza for Supreme Court petition on Ruto’s win

Top lawyers assembled by Azimio and Kenya Kwanza for Supreme Court petition on Ruto’s win

Trending

The Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) prepared ahead of Azimio La Umoja elected leaders' conference on August 13, 2022

Inside Uhuru, Raila meeting with Azimio leaders at KICC [Photos]

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto during campaigns on August 5, 2022

Ruto’s first message to elected leaders

Deputy President Elect Rigathi Gachagua

Ruto's swearing-in will go on without Uhuru, Gachagua asserts

Kenya Parliament at a past session

Jaguar, Sabina and Mbadi get tickets to parliament