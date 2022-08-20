IEBC commissioners subjected Kenya to shame - Raila revisits Ruto’s win

In particular, the former prime minister noted that the glaring differences among the commissioners on the outcome of the election subjected Kenya to shame globally.

Odinga who met a section of the clergy at his Karen home went on the rampage, noting that the actions of the commissioners are a clear indication that Kenya’s democracy has a long way to go.

He maintained that the fact that the commissioners were working together but could not agree is shameful.

"If those who were given the mandate to conduct election in our country can do such shameful acts, it shows our democracy is still far, and at this time people wouldn't be celebrating a winner.

Pulse Live Kenya

"If the seven IEBC commissioners did not give a statement as one body, then that was a bad show in eyes of other countries," Raila stated.

The Azimio la Umoja candidate noted that it is as a result of his desire to see Kenya progress as a peaceful nation that he proceeded to the Supreme Court to challenge the results of the election as announced by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

"We want peace in our country and that is why we went the legal way so that we can take the evidence that we have that the elections were not transparent and fair," he explained.

He was referring to four IEBC commissioners, Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Justus Nyangaya, and Irene Masit who distanced themselves from the results announced by Chebukati.

"Some things need to be put out there as you can see the four of us are here and not at Bomas where the results are going to be announced because of the opaque nature of how this phase has been handled.