IEBC clears Wavinya Ndeti to run for Machakos governor

Speaking after getting the green light, Wavinya said her tribulations were baseless noting that her competitors were just after wasting her time insisting that she was properly learned.

“These people just wanted to waste my time in court, my parents took me to school and I spent a lot of time reading until I reached where I have reached,” Wavinya said outside the Milimani law courts.

In its ruling, the committee said that the allegations on Wavinya’s academic qualification being fraudulent could not be decided by the committee as it was not its mandate to rule on the matter.

“The allegations made by the respondent disclose suspicion as to the authenticity of academic qualifications of the respondent which squarely falls for investigation and prosecution by the office of the director of public prosecutions (ODPP),” read the ruling by the committee.

The committee dismissed the complains rekindling Wavinya's hope of succeeding governor Alfred Mutua.

Police go after Wavinya Ndeti and Sakaja in controversial degree fiasco

The National Police Service (NPS) has confirmed that investigations have been launched to establish the legitimacy of degree certificates presented by Johnson Sakaja and Wavinya Ndeti who are eyeing the Nairobi and Machakos gubernatorial seats respectively.

According to a statement dated Saturday, June 18, the Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to commence speedy investigations to establish the authenticity of the degree certificates that were presented by the duo to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).