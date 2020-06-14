Former Senate Majority Leader and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has said that if the government wishes to save embattled Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru from impeachment, then she will be saved.

In a tweet, Senator Murkomen said that if Senators allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta (government) and those allied to ODM leader Raila Odinga (Capitol Hill) team up, Senate will have nothing to do but let Ms. Waiguru walk free.

He mentioned that some Senators will make some noise and quote the constitution but they will be ruled out of order.

“If Govt wants to save Waiguru regardless of the facts, then she will he saved. If govt & Capitol Hill dry cleaners combine forces then Senate will do NOTHING .A few of us will makes some noise, quote the Constitution & our DC will rule us out of order & declare her Mweupe kama pamba,” said Senator Kipchumba Murkomen in his night tweet.

Embattled Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru

Waiguru impeachment

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru was impeached by the Kirinyaga County Assembly, on Tuesday.

23 MCAs voted for the ouster over gross-misconduct and abuse of office while four abstained from the vote.

