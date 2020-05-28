Central Organization of Trade Unions Secretary General Francis Atwoli has said that he is not an ardent supporter of Opposition leader Raila Odinga, as many people have been made to believe.

Speaking on Citizen TV’s #JKLive, the COTU boss said Mr. Odinga is his brother in-law and if he was his supporter he would be a member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

He went on to state that he is a member of Gideon Moi led KANU and that is where his loyalty lies.

“Baba is just my brother in-law. Baba is in ODM. I’m not an ardent supporter of Baba as he is trying to imply, I would have joined ODM a longtime ago. I am KANU myself, my chairman of my party is Gideon Moi if he doesn’t know. My loyalty is in Jogoo so he doesn’t know what he is talking about,” said Francis Atwoli.

COTU boss Francis Atwoli with Opposition leader Raila Odinga at a past event

He went on to describe Raila Odinga as an articulate politician and a role model to many who would want to get into positions of leadership.

“Raila is just an articulate politician. He’s just like a football dribbler, he knows how to play politics and is a role model to young and old Kenyans who would like to venture into leadership. He’s humble you can get him anytime you call him. He is not restrictive, he’s simple and genuine and so many people would admire to move closer to such a person. He is a unique person,” added Atwoli.