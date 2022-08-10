RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Amos Kimunya accepts defeat after losing to UDA candidate

Incumbent National Assembly Majority Leader and Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya has accepted defeat and bid Kipipiri constituents goodbye.

Kimunya, who was vying under the Jubilee party to defend his seat lost to his main competitor, Wanjiku Muhia of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Through his social media pages, Kimunya announced the news stating that he had accepted and respected the choice of the people as reflected by provisional results yet to be declared by the IEBC.

"The people made their decision, which was different from our expectations. In a democracy, the will of the people prevails, and therefore I and #TeamKimunya will respect their choices," Kimunya said.

The MP further hailed the August 9 General Election saying it will remain in history books and will hopefully offer a moment of reflection.

"The election was historic and will hopefully offer a moment of reflection. We appreciate that life is dynamic, shaped by constantly emerging and often surprising circumstances," he stated.

"We did our best for Kipipiri, we are proud of our achievements, and that history will never be erased. The people have, however, made their choice and we respect it," he said.

Kimunya congratulated the winners and thanked all who stood with him in his 15 years of service.

"We thank all who supported us in this journey. We appreciate that life is dynamic, shaped by constantly emerging and often surprising circumstances. We did our best for Kipipiri, we are proud of our achievements, and that history will never be erased. The people have however made their choice, and we respect it. We wish them well. May God bless Kenya, and Kipipiri," he explained.

Other politicians who have conceded defeat are Moses Kuria (Kiambu gubernatorial candidate), Cliff Ombeta (Bonchari constituency), Naomi Shaban (MP Taita Taveta) Nixon Korir (Lang'ata) and incumbent Embakasi West Member of Parliament (MP) George Theuri.

