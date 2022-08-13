Inside Uhuru, Raila meeting with Azimio leaders at KICC

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, his running mate Martha Karua and other luminaries including Kalonzo Musyoka will also be in attendance.

Commenting on the meeting, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka stated that one of the key points on the agenda was for the Azimio top brass to meet the elected leaders and get to know each other.

“I can assure you that Azimio One Kenya has many MPs, you cant compere, that’s a fact,” Kalonzo noted.

He added that even as the country awaits the results of the August 09 polls, Azimio leadership is confident of where they are headed.

“We are here at KICC to assure the country that we know where we are going,” he added.

The agenda of the meeting remained a closely-guarded secret with Sirisia’s John Weluke confirming that, "We were asked to come in the attire for Azimio. We haven't been told any message just that we should report here at KICC".

Among those who have arrived at the venue are NARC Kenya party leader Martha Karua.

Pulse Live Kenya

KICC has been a beehive of activities with heightened security since Tuesday with the Azimio team holding strategy meetings involving bureaucrats, technocrats and communication specialists as the country awaits the announcement of the results of the presidential election.

Tsavo Ballroom has been converted into a VIP holding area and tastefully furnished.

A media centre has been set up at KICC from where Azimio leaders will address the country, giving periodic updates as the tallying of votes continues.