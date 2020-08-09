Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i sent tongues wagging after he opened up on his relationship with Deputy President William Ruto.

In a candid interview with NTV’s Mutuma Mathiu, the CS was put to task to come clean on his relationship with the DP amid reports of tension after he took over some of the roles that were previously performed by the DP.

Asked about his relationship with the DP, the CS responded with a curt “I don’t know”, denying any knowledge of the existence of any special relationship with the DP.

He added that the latter is the Deputy President of Kenya and such is their relationship.

The CS was also put to task to come clean on any perception of conflict between him and the DP in exercising his responsibility (as a Super CS) a role that was perceived to be that of the DP but which was handed over to Matiang’I by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“In exercising that responsibility, does it create a perception that this is a job that should have gone to the DP...There is no conflict of roles? Asked Mutuma.

I don’t know of any perception, The Deputy President is the DP of Kenya, what is my relationship with governor (Anyang’) Nyong’o? he is the governor of Kisumu county.

The CS has been hailed as a performer with many opining that he should be on the ballot in 2022, seeking to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Among the latest to throw his weight behind Matiang'i is health CS Mutahi Kagwe.