RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Interior PS Kibicho calls out DP Ruto on plot to use chiefs to disrupt elections

Authors:

Amos Robi

Kibicho said the deputy president was making reckless remarks pertaining national security

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho
Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has responded to the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto's allegations of using chiefs to disrupt the August 9 polls.

In an interview with Citizen TV, Kibicho said the deputy president should have called him to raise the concerns he had instead of addressing them through the media.

“Government is a very structed system, I feel sad that I am here defending my self from allegations by the deputy president. If you look at the hierarchy of government a PS is very far from the deputy president.

The deputy president is my boss, if he places a call I’m obligated to answer, he hasn’t done that. He has instead preferred to call the media,” Kibicho said.

The PS further distanced himself from allegations of holding secret meetings with chiefs and local administrators to plot how to cause chaos saying that the ministry of interior has been meeting the administrators since 2017 with aims of briefings regarding security.

READ: Why bars in Kisumu will be closed during elections

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho addresses Chiefs
Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho addresses Chiefs Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho addresses Chiefs Pulse Live Kenya

He said the government had nothing to benefit from by having an unsettled country adding that the presser called by the deputy president was reckless as it addressed vital matters pertaining security.

"We cannot be reckless about security in this country by calling press conferences and attempting to cry. We are more serious than this. We are talking about protecting the lives of Kenyans," Kibicho stated.

On Thursday August 4, the deputy president accused three county commissioners and one regional commissioners of plotting to cause conflict to disrupt the elections in the Rift Valley region.

“There are people having realized they cannot win this election they want to disrupt and cause conflict in this election and that is why are calling state agencies and the international community to speak on this matter.

READ: New security command base launched in Rift Valley

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto
Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

"The regional commissioner Maalim Mohammed of the Rift Valley, the county commissioners, Samson Ojwang of Trans Nzoia, Stephen Kihara of Uasin Gishu and Erastus Mbui of Nakuru are part of this scheme,” DP Ruto said.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Court to decide on Gachagua's candidature suit today

Court to decide on Gachagua's candidature suit today

5 police officers injured after ambush by gunmen

5 police officers injured after ambush by gunmen

Interior PS Kibicho calls out DP Ruto on plot to use chiefs to disrupt elections

Interior PS Kibicho calls out DP Ruto on plot to use chiefs to disrupt elections

Video of Uhuru dancing to reggae goes viral

Video of Uhuru dancing to reggae goes viral

Uhuru opens Sh40 billion project, largest of its kind in Africa [Photos]

Uhuru opens Sh40 billion project, largest of its kind in Africa [Photos]

Uhuru witnesses restoration of Mombasa City's status as a true island [Photos]

Uhuru witnesses restoration of Mombasa City's status as a true island [Photos]

Uhuru abolishes National Blood Transfusion Service

Uhuru abolishes National Blood Transfusion Service

Former children's home director slapped with 100 years in prison

Former children's home director slapped with 100 years in prison

Why bars in Kisumu will be closed during elections

Why bars in Kisumu will be closed during elections

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Governor Ali Hassan Joho

Joho in trouble after sharing a doctored video of Ruto

2022 presidential election candidates William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza alliance) and Raila Odinga (Azimio coalition party)

Ruto most preferred candidate in presidential poll, new survey reveals

Dr Alfred Mutua speaks durimng Kenya Kwanza campaigns in Machakos on July 30, 2022 where he endorsed Azimio politician Wavinya Ndeti for governor

Alfred Mutua campaigns for Azimio candidate as DP Ruto watches

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto at a campaign rally in Turkana County on July 10, 2022

Ruto warns Uhuru against harming his children in fiery speech [Video]