Interior PS Kibicho calls out DP Ruto on plot to use chiefs to disrupt elections

In an interview with Citizen TV, Kibicho said the deputy president should have called him to raise the concerns he had instead of addressing them through the media.

“Government is a very structed system, I feel sad that I am here defending my self from allegations by the deputy president. If you look at the hierarchy of government a PS is very far from the deputy president.

The deputy president is my boss, if he places a call I’m obligated to answer, he hasn’t done that. He has instead preferred to call the media,” Kibicho said.

The PS further distanced himself from allegations of holding secret meetings with chiefs and local administrators to plot how to cause chaos saying that the ministry of interior has been meeting the administrators since 2017 with aims of briefings regarding security.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho addresses Chiefs Pulse Live Kenya

He said the government had nothing to benefit from by having an unsettled country adding that the presser called by the deputy president was reckless as it addressed vital matters pertaining security.

"We cannot be reckless about security in this country by calling press conferences and attempting to cry. We are more serious than this. We are talking about protecting the lives of Kenyans," Kibicho stated.

On Thursday August 4, the deputy president accused three county commissioners and one regional commissioners of plotting to cause conflict to disrupt the elections in the Rift Valley region.

“There are people having realized they cannot win this election they want to disrupt and cause conflict in this election and that is why are calling state agencies and the international community to speak on this matter.

