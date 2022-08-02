RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

IPSOS poll reveals why voters prefer Odinga over Ruto for president

Authors:

Amos Robi

According to the poll a section of voters would not vote for George Wajackoyah because they regarded his manifesto as unethical

A collage of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto
A collage of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto

A poll by IPSOS has projected that Raila Odinga would clinch the presidency if elections were held today.

The poll released on August 2, 2022 found that Raila had a 47% lead over Ruto who scored at 41% whereas George Wajackoyah and David Mwaure Waihiga had 2.9% and 0.2% respectively.

From the poll, most people living in urban centres stated that they were going to vote for Raila with 51% of urban voters giving him the nod whereas Ruto took dominance in the rural setups.

Youth below 35 years also largely opted to vote for Ruto while the adult population gravitated toward the Azimio candidate.

According to the poll, voters who chose not to vote for Raila attributed their reservations to his age, while those who chose not to vote for Ruto were dissuaded by integrity concerns.

READ: Sakaja in commanding lead against Igathe in Nairobi - TIFA poll

Raila Odinga during a recent Azimio La Umoja campaign rally in Nairobi
Raila Odinga during a recent Azimio La Umoja campaign rally in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, voters who stated that they would vote for Raila cited his experience in leadership. while those who said they would vote for DP Ruto were convinced he has a clearly outlined plan.

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto during the 2022 Presidential Debate held on July 26, 2022
Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto during the 2022 Presidential Debate held on July 26, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

“When we look at the assets, the points that come out for Raila Odinga point out to his legacy, but in terms of liability would not do so because of age factor. Those who would vote for William Ruto are voting for a plan, those that would not vote for him have a challenge with his integrity,” the report said.

For Mwaure Waihiga, voters said they would not vote him because he was not familiar with the electorate, whereas Roots Party candidate George Wajackoyah received low positive ratings as many said his plan and manifesto were unethical.

Professor George Wajackoyah
Professor George Wajackoyah Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto most preferred candidate in presidential poll, new survey reveals

Agano party candidate David Mwaure Waihiga
Agano party candidate David Mwaure Waihiga Agano party candidate David Mwaure Waihiga Pulse Live Kenya

“For Mwaure Waihiga he is not known and for Wajackoyah his very clear plan is being seen as unethical and illegal. They said his manifesto is not convincing and everything about his manifesto is impractical,” said the report.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

