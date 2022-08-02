IPSOS poll reveals why voters prefer Odinga over Ruto for president

The poll released on August 2, 2022 found that Raila had a 47% lead over Ruto who scored at 41% whereas George Wajackoyah and David Mwaure Waihiga had 2.9% and 0.2% respectively.

From the poll, most people living in urban centres stated that they were going to vote for Raila with 51% of urban voters giving him the nod whereas Ruto took dominance in the rural setups.

Youth below 35 years also largely opted to vote for Ruto while the adult population gravitated toward the Azimio candidate.

According to the poll, voters who chose not to vote for Raila attributed their reservations to his age, while those who chose not to vote for Ruto were dissuaded by integrity concerns.

Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, voters who stated that they would vote for Raila cited his experience in leadership. while those who said they would vote for DP Ruto were convinced he has a clearly outlined plan.

Pulse Live Kenya

“When we look at the assets, the points that come out for Raila Odinga point out to his legacy, but in terms of liability would not do so because of age factor. Those who would vote for William Ruto are voting for a plan, those that would not vote for him have a challenge with his integrity,” the report said.

For Mwaure Waihiga, voters said they would not vote him because he was not familiar with the electorate, whereas Roots Party candidate George Wajackoyah received low positive ratings as many said his plan and manifesto were unethical.

Pulse Live Kenya

Agano party candidate David Mwaure Waihiga Pulse Live Kenya